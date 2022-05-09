The agenda will feature a mix of clinical updates and lively debates on provocative scientific topics impacting the field, including emerging concepts and treatment options.
MALVERN, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the omnichannel leader in healthcare events and education, today announced the launch of a new program offering professionals who treat diabetic foot syndrome the opportunity to debate the most controversial topics in treatment options and gain knowledge from one another.
Great Debates & Updates in Diabetic Foot will be held December 2-3 in San Antonio, Texas. The unique, debate-style format will include dynamic presentations and interactive debates, while also diving into the long history of podiatry culture in San Antonio.
"The agenda will feature a mix of clinical updates and lively debates on provocative scientific topics impacting the field, including emerging concepts and treatment options for the diabetic foot," said Dr. Lawrence A. Lavery, UT professor, board-certified podiatrist at UT Southwestern Medical Center, and event co-chairman. "We are excited to lead this inaugural event and provide a unique, interactive experience to the attendees, with several opportunities to network with faculty, industry, and colleagues."
This year is the 50th anniversary of the podiatry residency program at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Lavery said, a milestone which will be celebrated at the GDU in Diabetic Foot event.
"There is a rich history of podiatry culture and diabetic foot research in Texas," said Dr. Lee C. Rogers, event co-chairman and Chief of Podiatry and Associate Professor in the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Texas Health. "The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Classification System is a proven, effective, and widely used classification system for predicting hospitalization and lower extremity amputation. We look forward to discussing this, along with other important treatment tools and techniques, during the new program."
GDU in Diabetic Foot is designed for the wide spectrum of medical professionals who diagnose and manage the diabetic foot, including podiatrists, wound care physicians, physical therapists, physicians-in-training, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants. The in-person meeting will allow attendees more opportunities for networking and engaging with colleagues and faculty experts.
"The GDU brand offers an educational experience unlike any other," said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President, Wound Care Learning Network, HMP Education. "These unique, debate-style conferences provide a comprehensive learning experience covering the latest scientific updates and controversial issues emerging in different fields. We are excited to introduce the GDU brand through important education about managing and treating the diabetic foot."
GDU in Diabetic Foot offers a maximum of 9 hours of continuing education credit. Exhibit space, attendee engagement options, and branding opportunities are available to organizations interested in participating in the event.
For more information or to register, visit gdudiabeticfoot.com.
