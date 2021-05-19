ARLINGTON, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Regine Beauboeuf, PE, and Emily Gallo have been promoted into new roles at HNTB as directors of infrastructure and mobility equity, responsible for supporting policy makers, community leaders and the firm's clients and teams to address equity considerations in infrastructure planning, design and construction.
Through collaboration with all HNTB divisions and offices to implement strategic plans and serve clients, Beauboeuf and Gallo will help project teams optimize opportunities to address equity issues in accordance with federal, state and local priorities.
"With the addition of Regine and Emily, HNTB continues to invest in the firm's commitment to delivering effective, innovative solutions to lift historically underserved communities for a sustainable future," said Diana Mendes, HNTB corporate president of infrastructure and mobility equity. "We continue forward in an industry-leading position for understanding federal goals and policies related to Justice40 and leveraging this understanding to offer comprehensive solutions that meet diverse needs to our clients and for our communities."
Beauboeuf has been with HNTB for nearly three years, most recently serving as Detroit office leader and program manager for the 9-mile long Innovate Mound project in Macomb County, Michigan. As office leader, she directed more than 70 professionals serving a diversity of clients. She was tapped by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to be a member of the Central Michigan University board of trustees.
Beauboeuf has more than 35 years of regional transportation and infrastructure experience specializing in the management of large, complex transportation projects. She has been active in Conference of Minority Transportation Officials throughout her career and was honored with a Woman Who Leads the Nation Award in January 2020. The award recognizes women who are advancing and leading the country's transportation system and who advance diversity and inclusion.
A city and regional planner, Gallo joined HNTB in 2019 as director of government relations for the Northeast Division. With office leadership, Gallo launched an HNTB New York Partners Program to build an inclusive pipeline of diverse subconsultants to deliver for the agencies and communities the firm serves.
Previously, Gallo served as chief of staff at the New York City Department of Transportation, where she tackled some of the most challenging transportation equity issues facing the region including enhancing accessibility, street safety and the bus and bike network. She also served as chief of staff at the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission and as policy advisor for transportation in the NYC mayor's office. Gallo is actively involved in WTS and serves as a director for the Greater New York Chapter.
Beauboeuf is based in the firm's Detroit office. Gallo is based in the firm's Empire State Building office in New York.
