NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB Corporation announced program management expert David (Woody) Harris, PE, has joined the firm's aviation practice. Based in HNTB's New York office, Harris is deputy program executive for the John F. Kennedy Airport Redevelopment Program, the nation's largest public-private aviation terminal effort.
"We are honored to have an engineer and program manager of Woody's caliber on our team," said Stephen Dilts, HNTB New York office leader and senior vice president. "His extensive background managing construction projects for military installations worldwide as well as airport modernization programs in the U.S. further elevates the knowledge and best practices we bring to our JFK and Port Authority clients."
Harris has 20 years of construction management experience with the Naval Facilities Engineering Command on military installations worldwide. He also has 17 years of aviation and light-rail construction management experience.
Before joining HNTB, Harris worked for another consulting firm where he was instrumental in successfully delivering large airport programs.
"Woody is a veteran in delivering large, complex airport programs," said Lou Russo, national aviation market sector leader. "His experience on Pittsburgh International Airport's Terminal Modernization Program, the Silver Line Metro Extension at Dulles International Airport, the San Francisco International Airport Terminal 1 Redevelopment, and the Washington National/Dulles International Airports Expansion deepens our bench of expertise and will be invaluable to our aviation clients."
Harris is a registered professional engineer. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in marine engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy, a Master of Civil Engineering degree from the University of Florida, and a Master of Arts degree in national security/strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College.
HNTB's aviation practice continues to provide industry-leading services to impactful projects at the largest airports across the United States, including program management/construction management services at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, program manager for the redevelopment program at John F. Kennedy International Airport, architect of record for South Terminal C, Phase 1, at Orlando International Airport, lead architectural designer for the automated people mover stations and maintenance facility at Los Angeles International Airport, and design services for Concourses A and B West at Denver International Airport.
