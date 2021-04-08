NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lori Katzman and John Seaboldt have been named deputy office leader–discover and deputy office leader–deliver, respectively, for HNTB's New York office. Both positions are new and support the office's service lines, colleagues and transportation clients.
"HNTB's New York office has seen the size and scale of transportation projects grow," said Stephen Dilts, HNTB New York office leader and senior vice president. "These new positions respond to that growth and transportation's anticipated strong recovery throughout 2021, as the Biden administration considers a historic transportation infrastructure bill."
As deputy office leader–discover and vice president, Katzman oversees strategic planning and sales processes. As deputy office leader–deliver and senior vice president, Seaboldt has strategic oversight of operations, contracting, delivery, quality, business and administrative teams and approaches.
"We are excited to have Lori and John join the office leadership team," Dilts said. "Their strategic appointments will support HNTB's continued growth and retention in the market and position HNTB's New York office for sustainable, profitable growth as we prepare to celebrate HNTB's 100th year in New York in 2022. Both are outstanding at developing others, building teams, growing trust with clients and delivering projects and will help ensure the New York office is well-positioned to serve our clients as their needs continue to evolve and expand."
Katzman joined HNTB nearly five years ago after a successful career with the Long Island Rail Road and Metropolitan Transit Authority Capital Construction, serving in various project- and executive-level positions, including LIRR vice president, related to East Side Access, Penn Station, East River Tunnels and West Side Yard.
At HNTB, Katzman has served as senior project manager for the MTA – Bridges and Tunnels NY Crossing Program Cashless Tolling Implementation ('Open Road Tolling') and project manager of the PATH Extension to Newark program.
Seaboldt joined HNTB in 2013 after a successful career with Metro-North Railroad and another consulting firm. He served as director of capital engineering–facilities and oversaw the implementation of rail station, facility and infrastructure projects of four MTA capital programs. He spent much of the 1990s working on the improvement and expansion of Manhattan's Grand Central Terminal.
At HNTB, Seaboldt has held various leadership positions, including office delivery manager, contracting manager, and since 2018, project manager of HNTB's design services contract with the MTA Construction and Development Penn Station Access project.
