WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HockeyTech and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced a multi-year extension of their technology partnership, providing the CHL with digital tools to enhance operations and fan engagement. The CHL and its member teams will continue to use HockeyTech's LeagueStat platform which is currently used by league administrators, teams, team operations, and scorekeepers to streamline the leagues' statistical administration and operations.
All CHL games played in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Western Hockey League as well as marquee CHL events such as the Canada-Russia Series, the Top Prospects Game and the Memorial Cup will be scored on HockeyTech's LeagueStat platform, where all season, schedules, game, player, team, and league statistics will be compiled and maintained. LeagueStat is fully integrated with the CHL, OHL, QMJHL and WHL leagues' and teams' websites and apps, providing fans with upcoming schedules, box scores, player stats, and real-time game statistics.
"We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with the CHL," said HockeyTech President, Stewart Zimmel. "We are honored to provide mission critical technology to a league so critical to the development of hockey players to the professional ranks."
The CHL is the governing body for Major Junior Hockey, the top level amateur hockey in Canada and oversees the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with a total of 60 teams combined throughout Canada and the United States.
"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with HockeyTech," said John McCauley, Vice President of Marketing and Digital at the Canadian Hockey League. "We look forward to using our data in new and innovative ways to create even more opportunities in the future."
LeagueStat powers league administration and statistical gathering at all levels of hockey, from the professional and junior ranks, to recreational leagues across North America. LeagueStat allows for seamless stat integration to websites and mobile apps, and provides up-to-the-minute updates as games are played. Simply put - it's the most advanced and easiest to use scoring & stats program in hockey!
About HockeyTech
HockeyTech has been Digitally Powering Hockey since 2012. HockeyTech has become a global leader in hockey-related technologies, partnering with over 75 leagues from around the world. HockeyTech provides on-demand streaming services, live scoring and statistics, full-featured league websites & mobile apps, and a fully automated camera technology. HockeyTech live streams tens of thousands of games annually on HockeyTV and offers over 130,000 games to watch on-demand. HockeyTech is a wholly owned subsidiary of FloSports. To learn more, visit HockeyTech.com. To learn more about FloSports, visit FloSports.tv.
About the CHL
The Canadian Hockey League is the world's largest development hockey league with 52 Canadian and eight American teams participating in the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, and Western Hockey League. The CHL supplies more players to the National Hockey League and U SPORTS than any other league. To learn more about the CHL, visit CHL.ca.
