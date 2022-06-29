The Hoffmann Family of Companies is set to acquire Florida Media Group and their nine publications on Friday July 1st, 2022, creating the newly formed Hoffmann Media Group with the immediate attention on acquiring and preserving local, home-town media outlets.
NAPLES, Fla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hoffmann Family of Companies is set to acquire Florida Media Group, LLC, on July 1st, 2022, the publishers of nine newspapers with a circulation of more than 220,000 weekly readers, The Ave Maria Sun, Bonita Springs Florida Weekly, Babcock Ranch Telegraph, Charlotte Florida Weekly, Fort Myers Florida Weekly, Key West Florida Weekly, Naples Florida Weekly, Palm Beach Florida Weekly and Wellen Park Journal.
Winning more than 193 awards from the Florida Press Association, The Society of Professional Journalist and Florida Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives association, Florida Weekly and it's papers has been well established as a go to source for local, hometown media, for the past 15 years, in print, digitally, and through social media.
"There has been an absence in small town media. The high school basketball team or the local little league and mom-and-pop businesses don't get as much coverage, if any. It's a staple to the community and we're going to bring it back and maintain it in as many places throughout the country as we can." Geoff Hoffmann, Co-CEO Hoffmann Family of Companies.
The acquisition of Florida Media Group forms the Hoffmann Media Group, (HMG) led by CEO Pason Gaddis, a 28 year veteran in legacy and digital media and former Business Executive for Gannett. Hoffmann Media Group plans to expand quickly throughout the United States in smaller communities who have lost their hometown news, or acquire struggling newspapers that may not be able to maintain their legacy format anymore.
"We are actively seeking opportunities throughout Florida and the US to bring more papers into the Hoffmann Media Group. Through economies of scale, we can work together to maintain these essential news sources so many small communities rely on." Pason Gaddis, CEO Hoffmann Media Group.
The existing Florida Media Group staff of more than 75 publishers, editors, writers and employees will all remain on under the new company formation. In addition to print and news, Hoffmann Media Group also offers digital services such as targeted online advertising, search engine optimization, website design and other services that may be beyond reach for small businesses, an added benefit and offering to smaller communities without access to as many business to business services.
Media Contact
Chris Armstrong, Hoffmann Creative Agency, 1 2392342636, chris@hoffmann.agency
SOURCE Hoffmann Creative Agency