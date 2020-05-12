ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group plc (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, today announced a new strategic agreement with Holiday World & Splashin' Safari®, a longstanding customer located in Santa Claus, Indiana, that will include the theme park's first-ever use of accesso's award-winning, patented virtual queuing technology. The family-owned, internationally known theme park, which already leverages the accesso Passport® online ticketing and accesso SiriuswareSM point-of-sale solutions, will now offer the accesso LoQueueSM virtual queuing service for all guests to facilitate reliable social distancing when the park reopens June 14.
This development comes on the heels of accesso's newly announced agreement with Walibi Holland in Biddinghuizen, Netherlands, which will offer 100% virtual queuing to all guests when the park reopens May 25.
Last year, accesso's virtual queuing technology empowered over 38 million guests with the convenience of stepping out of lines at theme parks around the world. Now, in light of the need for social distancing, virtual queuing is seen as a key part of the theme park industry's efforts to reopen under the new guidelines.
"Our decades of virtual queuing innovation and the relationships we have built with theme parks and attractions around the globe provides Accesso with a unique opportunity to help Holiday World and the broader leisure industry welcome loyal visitors back again," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO.
"The health and safety of our guests is our top priority as we plan for our opening day on June 14. Partnering with Accesso to provide virtual queuing for all our theme park attractions means our guests can maintain social distancing and have a more enjoyable visit," said Matt Eckert, CEO of Holiday World. "We can't wait to see our guests again, and virtual queuing will help us welcome them back in the safest way possible."
accesso's virtual queuing technology dynamically adjusts to unpredictable variables such as guest flow and operational changes, allowing venues to employ real-time capacity optimization and real-time communication with guests via their own mobile device.
Using accesso's virtual queuing system is quick and easy. After selecting a ride or attraction on their mobile device, guests will be placed in a virtual queue and a countdown will begin. When it's their turn to ride, guests will be notified to proceed to the attraction. Park attendants will conduct a contactless scan of the QR code on the guest's smartphone to redeem the ride reservation.
About accesso Technology Group, plc
At accesso, we believe technology has the power to redefine the guest experience. Our patented and award-winning solutions drive increased revenue for attractions operators while improving the guest experience. Currently serving over 1,000 venues in 30 countries around the globe, accesso's solutions help our clients streamline operations, generate increased revenues, improve guest satisfaction and harness the power of data to educate business and marketing decisions.
accesso invests heavily in research and development because our industries demand it, our clients benefit from it and it makes a positive impact on the guest experience.
Our commitment to improving the guest experience and helping our clients increase revenue is the core of our business. Our technology solutions allow venues to increase the volume and range of on- and off-site spending, and to drive increased transaction-based revenue through cutting-edge ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management software.
Many of our team members come from backgrounds working within the attractions and cultural industry. In this way, we are experienced operators who run a technology company serving attractions operators, versus a technology company that happens to serve the market. Our staff understands the day-to-day operations of managing complex venues and the challenges this creates, and together we strive to provide our clients and their guests with technology that empowers them to do more and enjoy more. From our agile development team to our dedicated client service specialists, every team member knows that their passion, integrity, commitment, teamwork and innovation are what drive our success.
accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.accesso.com. Follow accesso on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.