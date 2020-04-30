VANCOUVER, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL, FRANKFURT: HOB, OTC: HSTRF) (the "Company" or "Hollister") – a diversified cannabis branding company with products in over 220 dispensaries throughout California, is pleased to announce that further to the signing of the definitive agreement, as amended (the "SEA"), the Company has now closed its acquisition of AlphaMind Brands Inc. ("AlphaMind"), a growth stage company, that is developing a portfolio of certified legal mushroom based natural health products (the "Transaction").
"We are very pleased to close our acquisition of AlphaMind", shared Carl Saling, Founder and CEO of Hollister. "It is our continual objective to broaden our product scope and Alphamind, with its experienced management team, is a perfect foothold for us in the fast-growing market for medicinal mushrooms and complements our existing cannabis and hemp-based product offering. We are excited to bring another promising brand under the Hollister umbrella, especially in such a fast growing and exciting sector."
"We are very pleased to have closed this transaction", shared Dr. Nikos C. Apostolopoulos, Chief Product & Research Officer of Alphamind Brands. "We are looking forward to working with Hollister to build out our medicinal mushroom based product line and conducting further R&D to develop an exciting IP portfolio surrounding psilocybin based pharmaceutical treatments."
Key Terms of The Transaction
Pursuant to the terms of the SEA, the Company has acquired AlphaMind for consideration of CDN$1,200,000 which is being satisfied by the issuance of 4,200,000 Hollister common shares (the "Payment Shares") on the Closing Date pro rata to the shareholders of AlphaMind and an additional 1,800,000 common shares (the "Earn-Out Shares") to be issued pro rata to the former shareholders of AlphaMind on the earlier of (i) AlphaMind meeting certain milestones (detailed below) or (ii) December 31st, 2021.
- The Payment Shares and the Earn-Out Shares will be issued at a deemed value of $0.20 per share;
- The Payment Shares are subject to certain voluntary hold periods as follows: 331/3% until May 30th, 2020; an additional 331/3% until June 30th, 2020; and the remaining 331/3% until August 30th, 2020;
- The Earn-Out Shares will be issued on the earlier of (i) December 31st, 2020, or (ii) upon AlphaMind's first production run or its first sales of product.
Hollister will not be assuming any long-term debt; no new control position will be created and there is no change in management or the Board of Directors of Hollister in connection with the Transaction.
About AlphaMind Brands Inc.
Alphamind Brands is a Canada and US based growth stage company, that is developing a portfolio of certified legal mushroom based natural health products. It is also actively conducting R&D initiatives, led by Dr. Nikos C. Apostolopoulos, who is exploring psilocybin based pharmaceutical treatments. The company's "ready to ship" product SKU's include Cordyceps, Lion's Mane, Shiitake, Oyster and Reishi Mushroom based: liquid tinctures, concentrated mushroom powder(s), teas, and chocolate.
About Hollister Biosciences Inc.
Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high margin model, controlling the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution or seed to shelf. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand's premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products, and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly-owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the 1st state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, CA birthplace of the "American Biker".
