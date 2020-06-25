HINGHAM, Mass., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Agency, an integrated public relations and communications agency servicing both consumer and B2B brands, announces first-half momentum and new capabilities.
Recent new clients and projects include a holistic health and wellness app, a puzzle and gaming company, a tick control tube brand, a national autism nonprofit and an exclusive property development in Utah.
To support the agency's growing client and project base, Hollywood has expanded its personnel to include a notable senior-level promotion and several new hires.
- Monica Higgins, vice president, was promoted in December. This Hollywood veteran is celebrating five years at the agency, and continues to play a key role in the agency's growth, expanding the scope of work for large clients including STANLEY Healthcare and TOMY International, and focusing on new business development. Higgins is currently leading agency accounts in the juvenile, healthcare and hospitality industries.
- Stacy Clougherty, vice president, joined the Hollywood team in January with a focus on client management and new business. Clougherty has a combination of agency, in-house and consulting experience and currently manages Samsonite, Verv and Kaon Interactive.
- Caitlin Snider, account supervisor, brings to Hollywood high-level skills from her experience at integrated marketing and communications agencies in Boston, where she worked on a wide variety of accounts in various industries. Her current clients span everything from pet products to theatre.
- Lindsay Carroll, art director, supports creative initiatives for the agency, current clients and new business opportunities. She has worked on projects for brands including the iconic Big Boy Restaurants.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on local and national businesses, the agency has launched a restarter communications kit designed to support companies and their immediate communications needs as they reopen. "The Show Must Go On" is a series of packages and à la carte options built on industry feedback and years of experience. These fully customizable programs help position small to midsized companies to survive and thrive beyond this challenging moment in time. Download the kit here.
"We kicked off 2020 with new, fantastic and diverse client projects," said Darlene Hollywood, founder and principal of Hollywood Agency. "The addition of these brands along with the outstanding talent that we've acquired to support current and potential clients has laid a foundation that will hopefully help us prepare for future growth during this difficult business climate."
Hollywood Agency announces this momentum and restarter kit in conjunction with the launch of an updated website designed by in-house Art Director Lindsay Carroll. Read more about the restarter kit and website on Hollywood's Backstage blog.
About Hollywood Agency
Hollywood Agency is a nationally recognized integrated communications firm that specializes in making brands famous. With a focus on partnering with compelling brands whose culture and values mirror its own, Hollywood Agency works with innovators in the consumer goods and services, technology and healthcare industries. Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts twice, Hollywood Agency has earned more than 40 industry awards. To learn more, visit hollywoodagency.com or follow along on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.
