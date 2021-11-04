MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holman Enterprises, a global automotive services organization, today announced a series of key leadership appointments designed to help drive the organization's continued evolution and further align Holman's unrivaled automotive core competencies.
Rick Tousaw, Holman's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, will now lead the newly created Holman Commercial Team. The Holman Commercial Team is comprised of four fundamental areas – Market Development, Product & Service Development, Customer Experience, and Marketing – and will support the company's strategic vision for sustained growth and strengthen Holman's position as a prominent leader in the automotive industry.
"Operating in support of all the Holman businesses, this newly established team will focus on driving key commercial initiatives forward, ensuring we continue to align our organization with what truly matters to our customers, and fueling our shared success for many years to come," said Tousaw. "The Holman Commercial Team is poised to play a vital role in our company's mission to provide the industry's best automotive-related services and exceed our customer's expectations each and every day."
In support of this team's mission, company veteran Joe Foster has been named Vice President, Market Development and will now oversee Holman's Market Development and Product & Service Development teams. Under Foster's guidance, these teams will further optimize Holman's existing products and services while also developing new automotive solutions that align with the ever-evolving needs of the company's customers. Foster and his team are also tasked with ensuring Holman continues to leverage and maximize the natural synergies of the organization's various automotive service divisions.
Additionally, Emily Graham has been promoted to Director of Sustainability. In her new role, Graham will spearhead company's ongoing sustainability programs and look to accelerate Holman's various electrification as a service initiatives. As this segment of the industry rapidly matures and becomes increasingly important for Holman's customers, Graham will lead the organization's efforts to enhance its electrification and alternative fuel solutions with a particular focus on bringing innovative new strategies to the market.
"We are extremely excited to elevate Joe and Emily to these tremendously important new roles within the Holman Commercial Team," continued Tousaw. "Their keen business acumen and profound understanding of the needs of our customers will be invaluable as we strive to foster an environment of truly seamless collaboration across our entire organization to deliver the holistic automotive strategies and thoughtful customer experience that have long been hallmarks of the Holman family of businesses.
About Holman Enterprises
Holman Enterprises is a global automotive leader that serves both commercial and consumer clients The Holman Way by always doing the right thing for our people, our customers, and the community since 1924. Headquartered in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, our automotive-centric businesses include Holman Automotive, one of the largest privately owned dealership groups in the U.S. with 41 dealership franchises representing 20 brands; Holman Insurance Services, a commercial and consumer insurance services company; Holman Parts Distribution, a national distributor of OEM powertrain solutions and logistics leader; Auto Truck Group, a vehicle fabrication and upfitting business; Kargo Master, a manufacturer of truck and van productivity solutions; ARI, the largest privately-owned fleet leasing and management company in North America; and Holman Strategic Ventures, Holman's corporate venture capital and innovation team. For additional information, please visit HolmanEnterprises.com.
