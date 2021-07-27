VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Clean Heroes, the Virginia Beach-based residential cleaning franchise, has had another record-breaking quarter. On the heels of an equally impressive Q1, the brand saw an incredible growth in Q2, with 30% revenue increase, 195% increase in services performed and openings in two brand new markets: Charlotte, North Carolina and Augusta, GA. Home Clean Heroes also signed two additional franchisees who will be opening in the fall.
"2021 has been a breakout year for Home Clean Heroes," said president Joe Delatte. "Since the pandemic, people have been spending more time at home than ever, which means their cleaning needs have exponentially increased. We're not only servicing customers at an all-time high, but we're expanding our footprint and bringing the brand to two new states."
Texas and North Carolina Welcome Home Clean Heroes
Home Clean Heroes opening its first territories in North Carolina and Texas is a testament to the brand's growth as well as the increasing demand for home cleaning services. David Houck is bringing the brand to Charlotte after a 30-plus year career in the banking industry. After exploring several franchise options in various sectors, he settled on Home Clean Heroes.
The lone star state is getting its first dose of Home Clean Heroes as well in McKinney and Northeast Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas where the brand's newest franchisee, Je An, signed on for three territories. Je's experience with quality assurance and project management gave him the perfect skill set to launch a successful franchise business, which will be opening this fall.
Cleaning Up in 2021
Halfway through the year, Home Clean Heroes shows no sign of slowing down. Even with a vaccine rollout and pandemic recovery, millions of Americans are making plans to stay home long term, creating a more permanent need for cleaning services, an industry that is already poised to generate $900 million in revenue this year alone.
Home Clean Heroes intends to stay ahead of the curve with unique innovations like its Force Field Disinfecting Mist, which launched earlier this year. By positively charging sprayed particles with electrodes, the brand created a separate revenue generator for franchisees that is 99.9% effective at killing influenza, norovirus, salmonella and COVID-19. Add-on services like this, combined with the brand's built-in recurring revenue model, keeps customers coming back for that spotless clean and gives franchisees reliable revenue to plan for the future.
Speaking of franchisees, Home Clean Heroes has big plans for the rest of the year when it comes to franchise development. Focusing on Virginia, Florida, North Carolina and Texas, the brand's goal is to welcome 18 new franchisees and 36 new territories by the end of the year.
"Our pipeline is looking better than ever," said Delatte. "We can't wait to welcome new partners into our system to help us bring the Home Clean Heroes name to communities across the country. 2020 was a breakout year for us, and we're going to use that momentum to take us to the next level."
ABOUT HOME CLEAN HEROES:
Virginia Beach-based Home Clean Heroes is a Buzz Franchise Brand committed to cleaning up your home and freeing up your schedule. Experience super-powered service, refreshingly simple scheduling, and your very own friendly team of professional grime-fighters whose duty is to make your life easier— and cleaner. Founded in 2017, the residential cleaning business has set itself apart by providing a tech-savvy approach to the $6 billion cleaning segment, utilizing proprietary technology for operational efficiency including field management software, in-vehicle GPS and data tracking. The brand's commitment to providing convenient, customizable and trustworthy home cleaning services has earned recognition from Franchise Gator as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises and as a Top Emerging Franchise of 2021 and by Franchise Connect Magazine as one of the Top 100 Home Service Franchise Opportunities. The startup costs for a Home Clean Heroes single-unit franchise ranges from $97,924 to $120,037. To learn more about franchising with Home Clean Heroes, visit http://homecleanheroesfranchise.com.
