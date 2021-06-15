SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for top real estate agents and their clients, announced today that it has appointed Sean Aggarwal to its board of directors, effective immediately. Mr. Aggarwal is the former Chief Financial Officer of Trulia and is currently the Chair of the Board of Directors at Lyft, Inc., as well as a board member at Thumbtack, Inc., Arlo, Inc., and Yatra Online, Inc.
"We conducted an exhaustive search for an outstanding leader to add to our board of directors and couldn't be happier to welcome Sean," said Drew Uher, Founder and CEO of HomeLight. "He'll be a valuable resource and sounding board for our team, bringing his deep experience scaling both private and public companies as we continue to expand HomeLight's products and services to top agents, homebuyers, and sellers across the United States."
Mr. Aggarwal is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Soar Capital, LLC, where he focuses on investments in early-stage technology companies. Previously, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Trulia, which he helped take public in 2012. In 2015, he played a pivotal role orchestrating Trulia's sale to Zillow for five times the IPO valuation. Prior to Trulia, Mr. Aggarwal held executive and senior finance positions at PayPal, eBay, Amazon, PepsiCo, and Merrill Lynch. He earned an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Wooster.
Mr. Aggarwal's appointment to the board comes on the heels of rapid growth for HomeLight, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic's impact on residential real estate in the United States. Since launch in January 2020, HomeLight Cash Offer™ and HomeLight Trade-In™ — two of HomeLight's flagship financial products — have experienced 800% growth.
"Joining the board of a trailblazing company like HomeLight is a unique opportunity to help transform the real estate transaction process for homebuyers and sellers everywhere," said Mr. Aggarwal. "I've followed HomeLight's evolution from a single data-driven product to a dynamic, end-to-end platform for top agents, all in the name of delivering better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers at any step of the transaction journey. It's clear that HomeLight is building the future of real estate — and is in a perfect position to revolutionize the industry. I'm thrilled to join the team and be an integral part of the company's promise to help make real estate more simple, certain, and satisfying for all."
About HomeLight
HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.
The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight's platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
For additional information and images: homelight.com/press
Media Contact
Annie Dreshfield, HomeLight, (847) 287-4615, annie@homelight.com
SOURCE HomeLight