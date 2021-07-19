SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeLight, the real estate technology platform transforming the home buying and selling process for the top real estate agents and their clients, announced today that it has opened a regional hub in Tampa for HomeLight Closing Services™, its title and escrow division. The new location is an important step for HomeLight as the company continues to expand its physical footprint in Florida and throughout the United States amid surging growth.
The new Tampa office space, located within the Westshore Concourse Centers, serves as HomeLight's operational hub for the state of Florida and will be dedicated to providing exclusive, tech enabled title and escrow services to the top real estate agents. The office will support the hiring of at least 100 jobs in Tampa, followed by more than 500 across the state.
HomeLight Closing Services™ provides top agents with:
- Intelligent automation of over 65% of the traditional title transaction process
- An average of 45 minute order opening from initial receipt of contract
- Rapid closing, within as few as five days
- Higher personal attention, with generous staffing of escrow officers resulting in 50% less files handled per month than industry average
HomeLight Closing Services™ has grown more than 500% in Florida since June 2020. The office opening comes at a pivotal time for the region, with Florida's population growing at double the rate of the U.S. population.
"With the real estate market more competitive than ever — top agents, homebuyers, and sellers are looking for innovative tools and services such as HomeLight Closing Services™ to help them transact with speed, certainty, and simplicity," said Ankur Bansal, President of HomeLight Closing Services™. "HomeLight couldn't be more excited to partner with the best agents in Florida to help them provide an exceptional experience for their clients throughout every step of the transaction process — as well as tap into the skilled workforce in the greater Tampa area."
HomeLight continues to expand HomeLight Closing Services™, along with flagship financial offerings, HomeLight Cash Offer™ and HomeLight Trade-In™, to new markets across the country. HomeLight Closing Services™ has quickly grown to serve thousands of transactions across the country, with offices in California, Texas, and now Florida.
"HomeLight Closing Services™ has been a game-changer for my business," said local top agent Clyde Murphy at Re/Max Capital Realty. "Thanks to HomeLight's technology platform and the incredible attention to detail from their escrow officers, we're able to navigate the closing process for our clients with ease — and speed up our closing timeline for clients versus other traditional competitors in the neighborhood."
Agents interested in working with HomeLight to bring HomeLight Closing Services™ to their clients should visit: homelight.com/agents.
Individuals interested in career opportunities with HomeLight are encouraged to visit HomeLight's career page at homelight.com/careers.
About HomeLight
HomeLight is building the future of real estate — today. Our vision is a world where every real estate transaction is simple, certain, and satisfying for all.
The best real estate agents rely on HomeLight's platform to deliver better outcomes to homebuyers and sellers during every step of the real estate journey, whether that's enabling an all-cash offer, unlocking liquidity of their existing home to buy a new one, or creating certainty through a modern closing process. Each year, HomeLight facilitates billions of dollars of residential real estate business on its platform for thousands of agents.
Founded in 2012, HomeLight is a privately held company with offices in Scottsdale, San Francisco, New York, and Seattle, with backing from prominent investors including Zeev Ventures, Menlo Ventures, Group 11, Crosslink Capital, Bullpen Capital, Montage Ventures, Citi Ventures, Google Ventures, and others.
For additional information and images: homelight.com/press
Contact:
Annie Dreshfield
Director of Strategic Communications, HomeLight
SOURCE HomeLight