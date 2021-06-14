SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National full-service mortgage banker, Homeowners Financial Group (HFG), has hired industry expert Leonard Cullip as West Regional Manager. Cullip brings 33 years of experience and will lead efforts to continue expansion in the western region.
Cullip will oversee California, Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Hawaii markets. He will provide strategic direction, market analysis, and oversight to ensure these regions are maximizing production while maintaining efficient and accurate operations.
"Len is exactly the type of leader we are looking for as we continue to enhance our retail presence across the country," said Bill Rogers, President & CEO of HFG. "Len has a proven track record of building and fortifying retail markets on the West Coast. We are excited to have him on our team."
Prior to joining HFG, Cullip served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth with Guaranteed Rate where his responsibilities included managing and building new branch opportunities across the West. Cullip has also held senior roles at Stearns Lending, PrimeLending and Bank of America. He is currently a Mortgage Action Alliance Member and is dedicated to strengthening the industry's voice and lobbying power in Washington, D.C. and state capitals across America. Additionally, he holds a current role as an originating member of the California MBA Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee.
"I am thankful to be included to serve with this amazing group at HFG," said Cullip. "HFG has a rich and proven history of honoring homeowners and employees, and I am excited to share that story in my role. This is more than a job for me, and I am thankful for the deeper purpose this organization continues to demonstrate each day. I'm proud to be a part of a company that understands not only excellence in our industry, but also care, kindness and a desire to give back to our communities."
HFG has more than 38 branches in 15 states and is licensed to do business in 31 states. Last year, HFG funded $3.44 billion of residential mortgages. The Scottsdale-based mortgage company was founded in 2004. HFG is committed to serving the needs of borrowers, while maintaining a corporate culture focused on family.
"We are thrilled to have Len lead our West Coast sales team. His 20+ years of executive mortgage experience, along with his genuine passion to serve people perfectly aligns with HFG's culture and commitment to our people," said Ron Stowers, CSO of HFG.
For more information, please visit homeownersfg.com. For employment opportunities, send your resume to edueck@homeownersfg.com for a confidential conversation.
About Homeowners Financial Group:
Homeowners Financial Group is a mortgage company founded in 2004 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz. Its unparalleled company culture, customer service, innovative products and commitment to give back to the community have transformed HFG into an award-winning company. It has been recognized by Inc. 5000 as a Best Workplaces in 2020 & 2021 and named Best Place to Work by The Business Journals for 17 consecutive years in multiple markets. Learn more about HFG at http://www.homeownersfg.com. Follow Homeowners Financial Group on Facebook at facebook.com/homeownersfinancialgroup and on Twitter and Instagram @homeownersfg.
###
Media Contact
Amanda Moore, Evolve PR & Marketing, +1 8163948886, amoore@evolveprandmarketing.com
SOURCE Homeowners Financial Group