YUCCA VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Homestead Modern LLC, a leading developer and vacation property manager in the High Desert communities adjacent to Joshua Tree National Park, and Halcyon High Desert Holdings LLC, a design-focused investment group, have completed two 560-square-foot single-family residences dubbed Pause House that were developed to serve the short-term vacation rental market.
The name Pause is meant to suggest that visitors take a pause from their everyday lives and tune into all that the desert has to offer – and do so in a comfortable and inspiring setting. One of the homes, Pause House AM, features a light-colored design motif inside and out while the other, Pause House PM, features darker tones.
Both homes are now available for vacation rental and can be viewed on www.pausehousejt.com, with booking provided by either the Airbnb or VRBO / HomeAway platform. The properties had a soft opening on June 19, and quickly achieved 100 percent occupancy through mid-July.
"Many of the guests at our properties are couples and we believe they will readily embrace these smaller and decidedly hip homes," said Dave McAdam, founder and co-owner of Homestead Modern. "Additionally, the Pause House project is a tip of the hat for us to the spirit of the original jackrabbit homestead cabins that proliferated in the High Desert after World War II. We see Pause House as bringing that much-loved vernacular into the modern era. We always anticipated that a high-end hideaway on five acres would be attractive to couples seeking a pause from their lives in the city, but the allure of these properties is even more pronounced in the current environment," McAdam added.
Both Pause House AM and PM feature an open-plan configuration, including compact but full kitchens, and can be thought of as luxury hotel suites. Glass doors open from the showers directly to private outdoor showers. Lending a contemporary vibe are polished concrete floors and upscale plywood walls and ceilings. The homes feature smart TVs, Casper mattresses, Frette linens and organic bath products from The Body Deli.
The noted Los Angeles design firm Hammer & Spear is responsible for the distinctive interiors, as well as the outdoor furniture.
Outdoor amenities include patios shaded with unique punched steel sheets, outdoor dining tables, cool dip "cowboy" tubs, propane fire features and built-in gas barbecues. A four-person hot tub is offered at Pause House AM.
A single-car carport at each of the adjacent five-acre properties doubles as a location for solar panels. Those panels push electricity back into the electric grid when the sun is shining and make the Pause House properties nearly net-zero electric consumers. Each carport also offers a Level 2 electric car charger.
Until relatively recently, most jurisdictions in California required new single-family residences be a minimum square footage — typically around 725 square feet — or more. Now many of those jurisdictions have reduced or eliminated those minimums entirely, driven in large measure by the statewide housing shortage.
The Pause Houses are in an unincorporated area of the county of San Bernardino just north of Joshua Tree National Park. San Bernardino County no longer has any minimum square footage requirements for single-family residences.
Homestead Modern LLC, with offices in the Town of Yucca Valley, is a leading participant in the High Desert real estate and hospitality market. The company manages the highest-grossing portfolio of short-term vacation rental properties, builds new homes of its own design and renovates existing properties prior to managing them as rental properties for clients. Homestead Modern also works with investors interested in engaging in the booming High Desert economy.
For more information, visit HomesteadModern.com or email the company at info@HomesteadModern.com. Voice messages may be left by calling (760) 428-8989.
Media Contact:
Dave McAdam
242150@email4pr.com
(760) 774-2495