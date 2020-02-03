TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
American Honda
Honda
Acura
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
Total
Cars
Trucks
101,625
42,371
59,254
92,395
39,595
52,800
9,230
2,776
6,454
-4.3%
-10.6%
+1%
-4.1%
-11.6%
+2.3%
-5.5%
+5.8%
-9.6%
"As we enter a new decade, we will continue to focus on our core values and maintain the kind of sales discipline that has made us a retail sales leader in the industry," said Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the American Honda Automobile Division. "The arrival of our new CR-V Hybrid next month will also bring new opportunities to further strengthen our light-truck lineup and extend our two-year streak of record electrified vehicle sales."
Honda
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
Honda trucks captured a new January sales record as HR-V also set a new mark and Ridgeline deliveries jumped almost 60%. While the industry continues its dramatic shift toward light trucks, Honda entered 2020 by maintaining its retail market share gains with passenger cars, led by Civic with sales of 20,054 units.
2020 CR-V Hybrid
Coming off a 5th straight year of record sales, Honda's light truck lineup gets its first electrified model with the launch of the all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid early this year.
2020 Civic
Honda is looking to extend its two-year run as the retail #1 passenger car brand in America, led by Civic, which leads the industry in sales to first-time, Millennial and Gen Z car buyers.
Acura
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Model Notes
Acura cars found sales strength again with a 6% gain in January as the brand's gateway luxury sedan continued its segment-leading ways. The TLX sedan also rose in the first month of 2020 as buyers continue to recognize its balanced goodness.
2020 MDX
MDX just surpassed cumulative sales of 1-million units in the U.S., continuing its run as America's best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all-time.
2020 ILX
Acura's gateway model, the ILX, was the retail #1 and fastest-growing model in segment with the highest percent of sales from under-35 buyers among all compact luxury sedans
American Honda Vehicle Sales for January 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
January 2020
January 2019
DSR** %
MoM % Change
January 2020
January 2019
DSR** % Change
YoY % Change
American Honda Total
101,625
106,139
-4.3%
-4.3%
101,625
106,139
-4.3%
-4.3%
Total Car Sales
42,371
47,401
-10.6%
-10.6%
42,371
47,401
-10.6%
-10.6%
Total Truck Sales
59,254
58,738
0.9%
0.9%
59,254
58,738
0.9%
0.9%
Honda
Total Car Sales
39,595
44,777
-11.6%
-11.6%
39,595
44,777
-11.6%
-11.6%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
52,800
51,598
2.3%
2.3%
52,800
51,598
2.3%
2.3%
Acura
Total Car Sales
2,776
2,624
5.8%
5.8%
2,776
2,624
5.8%
5.8%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
6,454
7,140
-9.6%
-9.6%
6,454
7,140
-9.6%
-9.6%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
37,078
37,509
-1.1%
-1.1%
37,078
37,509
-1.1%
-1.1%
Honda Division
34,365
35,004
-1.8%
-1.8%
34,365
35,004
-1.8%
-1.8%
Acura Division
2,713
2,505
8.3%
8.3%
2,713
2,505
8.3%
8.3%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
59,019
56,486
4.5%
4.5%
59,019
56,486
4.5%
4.5%
Honda Division
52,565
49,346
6.5%
6.5%
52,565
49,346
6.5%
6.5%
Acura Division
6,454
7,140
-9.6%
-9.6%
6,454
7,140
-9.6%
-9.6%
Total Import Car Sales
5,293
9,892
-46.5%
-46.5%
5,293
9,892
-46.5%
-46.5%
Honda Division
5,230
9,773
-46.5%
-46.5%
5,230
9,773
-46.5%
-46.5%
Acura Division
63
119
-47.1%
-47.1%
63
119
-47.1%
-47.1%
Total Import Truck Sales
235
2,252
-89.6%
-89.6%
235
2,252
-89.6%
-89.6%
Honda Division
235
2,252
-89.6%
-89.6%
235
2,252
-89.6%
-89.6%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
92,395
96,375
-4.1%
-4.1%
92,395
96,375
-4.1%
-4.1%
ACCORD
15,099
18,786
-19.6%
-19.6%
15,099
18,786
-19.6%
-19.6%
CIVIC
20,054
21,553
-7.0%
-7.0%
20,054
21,553
-7.0%
-7.0%
CLARITY
475
1,271
-62.6%
-62.6%
475
1,271
-62.6%
-62.6%
FIT
2,534
1,405
80.4%
80.4%
2,534
1,405
80.4%
80.4%
INSIGHT
1,433
1,762
-18.7%
-18.7%
1,433
1,762
-18.7%
-18.7%
CR-V
26,027
29,152
-10.7%
-10.7%
26,027
29,152
-10.7%
-10.7%
HR-V
7,457
5,974
24.8%
24.8%
7,457
5,974
24.8%
24.8%
ODYSSEY
5,622
5,828
-3.5%
-3.5%
5,622
5,828
-3.5%
-3.5%
PASSPORT
2,846
126
2,158.7%
2,158.7%
2,846
126
2,158.7%
2,158.7%
PILOT
7,765
8,556
-9.2%
-9.2%
7,765
8,556
-9.2%
-9.2%
RIDGELINE
3,083
1,962
57.1%
57.1%
3,083
1,962
57.1%
57.1%
Acura Division Total
9,230
9,764
-5.5%
-5.5%
9,230
9,764
-5.5%
-5.5%
ILX
935
805
16.1%
16.1%
935
805
16.1%
16.1%
NSX
9
31
-71.0%
-71.0%
9
31
-71.0%
-71.0%
RLX / RL
63
119
-47.1%
-47.1%
63
119
-47.1%
-47.1%
TLX
1,769
1,669
6.0%
6.0%
1,769
1,669
6.0%
6.0%
MDX
2,961
2,968
-0.2%
-0.2%
2,961
2,968
-0.2%
-0.2%
RDX
3,493
4,172
-16.3%
-16.3%
3,493
4,172
-16.3%
-16.3%
Selling Days
25
25
25
25
**** Electrified Vehicles
3,310
4,612
-28.2%
-28.2%
3,310
4,612
-28.2%
-28.2%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.