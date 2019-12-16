Honda Xcelerator to Debut Industrial Innovation Collaborations at CES 2020 Along with New Technologies Coming Soon to Market

Honda Xcelerator is collaborating with startups to develop technologies that augment human capabilities and enhance ergonomics for a manufacturing environment Demonstrations of wearable exoskeleton devices and soon-to-be commercialized technologies at Honda's CES booth Videos and images are available at HondaNews.com/CES2020