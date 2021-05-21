STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Honey Stinger, the sports nutrition brand, has renewed its partnership with Spartan, the world's leading endurance sports and wellness brand, maintaining its designation as the official "on-Course Energy Partner" of the 2021 and 2022 Spartan US event seasons.
"Spartan athletes are training and racing harder than ever before – and they need clean, natural products to fuel their routines," said Spartan's Vice President of Global Partnerships Ian Lawson. "Honey Stinger is a proven, optimal choice for our community, and we're excited to continue working with a brand that is so closely aligned with our nutritional values. We know Spartan athletes across the US will look forward to seeing Honey Stinger's Fuel Station on course."
Through the partnership, Honey Stinger will provide nutrition support across the full lineup of Spartan US obstacle course racing events. The company will provide its signature Energy Chews at branded fuel stations on course to help athletes elevate their performance on race day and will offer additional pre-race nutrition support, with its Classic Waffles, giving competitors an extra boost through the season's most demanding events. Honey's low glycemic properties make the perfect fuel for athletes by providing a sustained energy boost while blood sugar levels remain constant throughout activity.
"Spartan athletes push themselves to go farther and harder during races and training," said Mike Keown CEO, Honey Stinger. "Honey Stinger is proud to be providing clean and great-tasting energy to fuel these competitors on and off the course."
With Spartan's 2021 race season already underway, the brand and its partners follow all local public health guidelines and have developed extensive protocols to provide a safe racing environment, including limiting capacity at events.
About Honey Stinger
Fueling top elites and everyday enthusiasts alike, Honey Stinger makes great tasting, convenient sports nutrition to help athletes prepare, perform and recover at their best. The company's diverse product offering includes a variety of waffles, gels, chews, bars and hydration—providing natural, sustained energy for every endeavor. Based in Steamboat Springs, Colorado since 2001, Honey Stinger's products can be found at sporting goods retailers, grocers, convenience stores and online at http://www.honeystinger.com
About Spartan
Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital Content and Community Platform. With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.
