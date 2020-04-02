SAN FRANCISCO, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTelemetry, an open source project designed to capture critical telemetry data from production services and apps released a beta of its Collector proxy and SDKs for five languages on March 30, 2020. At the same time, Honeycomb has delivered an exporter for the Collector that can be used by any service previously instrumented using Jaeger, Zipkin, OpenTracing or OpenCensus with zero code changes required. The OpenTelemetry collector sends data to Honeycomb, acting like the 'swiss army knife' of tracing for cloud native, distributed apps and services.
In addition to supporting the OpenTelemetry Collector via the opentelemetry-collector-contrib repo, Honeycomb also provides a native exporter for the Go and Python OpenTelemetry SDKs. To get started, you can add just a few lines of code to instantiate and register the exporter. The collected trace and metrics data can be fanned out to many other destinations including Honeycomb where you immediately start to observe system performance and know exactly where any errors or latency may be coming from during debugging or troubleshooting.
"This has been a labor of love for many engineers at Honeycomb and we're delighted to contribute and support this open source project that is already delivering value to numerous organizations," commented Liz Fong-Jones, principal developer advocate at Honeycomb and member of the OpenTelemetry governance committee. "By standardizing on data collection and instrumentation, all software engineering teams can practice observability at a faster pace and that translates to more stable and resilient systems."
"We've made significant progress on OpenTelemetry in the last few weeks as we've successfully added more languages for inclusion in the beta launch. We'll continue to add more language-specific components to the project as we move forward, bringing us closer to our mission of instrumenting the world," said Morgan McLean, co-founder of OpenCensus and OpenTelemetry and product manager at Google.
More info:
Learn more details and watch a demo of Honeycomb's SDK & Go Collector.
Follow OpenTelemetry Tuesdays Live Twitch Stream with Liz Fong-Jones and others.
More info about the OpenTelemetry project.
About: OpenTelemetry is an open source project that aims to provide a complete toolkit for the instrumentation of cloud-native software, frameworks, and libraries. It is a CNCF Sandbox member, formed through a merger of the OpenTracing and OpenCensus projects to advance the goal of simpler and more accessible observability for all. OpenTelemetry is designed to make it easy to get critical telemetry data out of your services and into your backend(s) of choice. For more information, please visit opentelemtry.io.
About: Honeycomb provides Observability for modern dev teams to learn, debug, and improve their production systems efficiently so that business-critical apps perform with minimal disruption to users. Honeycomb's customers rely on the product for fast incident response, system optimization and delivering pain-free releases across the software engineering cycle that translates to happy devs and happy customers. Learn more at www.honeycomb.io and follow on twitter.
Contact:
Deirdre Mahon
(415) 686-5703
deirdre@honeycomb.io