CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareowners virtually due to the public health impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), and to support the health and well-being of its shareowners, employees, and communities.
The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only format on Monday, April 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Shareowners will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
Shareowners of record at the close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020, or their legal proxy holders are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. The meeting will be accessible at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HON2020.
To be admitted to the meeting, shareowners must enter the 16-digit control number found in the proxy materials previously distributed. Shareowners who are unable to locate their control number may contact Honeywell Investor Relations at investorrelations@honeywell.com for assistance.
During the meeting, shareowners will be able to vote, submit a question, and/or view other materials customarily made available at in-person shareowner meetings by following the instructions on the virtual meeting website. Shareowners may also vote or submit questions in advance of the meeting at www.proxyvote.com.
Proxy materials and additional information regarding Honeywell's Annual Meeting are posted on the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Proxy Materials section of the Honeywell Investor Relations website located at investor.honeywell.com, where a transcript and replay of the meeting will be available for 30 days following the meeting.
Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.
