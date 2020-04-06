WALTHAM, Mass. and MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoonuit, a leading provider of data management, analytics, and professional learning solutions in education, announced today a partnership with The Ariel Group, a leadership and communication training organization, that will drive educator effectiveness during extended school closures through tailored professional development content.
The collaboration makes relevant new instructional content created by The Ariel Group easily accessible through Hoonuit's Online Professional Learning solution. The training will help education leaders effectively manage their teams remotely and guides teachers with best practices for virtual instruction with their students.
Online Professional development is a key resource for education agencies as they evolve to engage staff and students outside of school buildings. It is being utilized to replace face-to-face training sessions for teachers, ensure technology know-how is up-to-speed, and keep teachers and staff engaged while distance learning plans are established and implemented across school systems.
"The Hoonuit Professional Learning solution is a resource ideally suited to the challenge of school closures. In fact, we have observed more than a 200% increase in K-12 usage on our platform in recent weeks. Our partnership with The Ariel Group provides valuable information that educators can put to use immediately. We believe this content will be impactful and we are making it available to any education agency at no cost," said Paul Hesser, CEO at Hoonuit.
"Since our founding, the spirit of giving back has been at the core of our values. We have been exploring ways to assist our communities during these challenging times. With our deep experience in delivering professional learning, we believe the best way for The Ariel Group to help educators and children was to ease the transition from school buildings to virtual classrooms. We're delighted to partner with Hoonuit to deliver this valuable training," said Scott Simmons, CEO at The Ariel Group.
Two new content modules are available. The first module, Leading and Engaging Remote Teams, will provide strategies allowing school leadership to better manage their teams in virtual settings. The second module, Teaching in a Virtual Classroom, will provide strategies for developing virtual teaching environments conducive to participation, the sharing of ideas, and effective collaboration.
Hoonuit's Professional Development platform drives effective instruction and advances student readiness. It includes a library of more than 100,000 hours of outcome-based technology training and professional development content on topics ranging from personalized learning to social emotional development. Additionally, the solution provides a content creation toolkit that allows educators to add their own unique content, provides instant video transcription and translation, and includes learning pathways and the opportunity for users to earn micro-credentials.
School districts interested in accessing The Ariel Group's timely content through Hoonuit's Professional Development platform during school closures at no cost can get started immediately by filling out this online form.
About Hoonuit
Hoonuit is on a mission to empower educators and communities with knowledge and insights to improve student outcomes. With robust analytics and professional development solutions, Hoonuit is a trusted partner to education agencies of all sizes. Today, we have more than 300 active implementations nationwide and serve over five million students. To learn more, visit http://www.hoonuit.com/.
About The Ariel Group
The Ariel Group is an international training firm located in Waltham, MA. Their experiential offerings include a wide variety of leadership, sales, and communication courses to ensure clients receive the highest quality training to support their strategic initiatives. To learn more, visit https://www.arielgroup.com.