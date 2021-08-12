MILWAUKEE , Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) is holding an open call for subject matter experts to speak during its Annual Conference from March 30-April 2, 2022. Preliminary proposals are due to HOPA by Sunday, August 15, 2021 and can be submitted online.
HOPA's Annual Conference is the foremost event for hematology/oncology pharmacy education and networking. In 2021, attendance for the virtual conference was 1,400 hem/onc professionals. In 2022, the conference will be held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
"Dynamic speakers with direct expertise in their proposed hematology/oncology pharmacy related topics are highly encouraged to submit proposals," says Danielle Roman, PharmD, BCOP, Clinical Pharmacy Services Manager at Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute, and HOPA Annual Conference Committee Chair. "Professional speaking experience at the national or regional level is preferred but not required."
Annual Conference session types include General Education, BCOP, and Breakout Sessions, as well as Pre-Conference. General and BCOP sessions are usually 60-90 minutes in length and breakouts are 30 minutes. All sessions require one learning objective per every 15 minutes of content, except Pre-Conference Sessions. Pre-Conference sessions are 4 hours in length and provide in-depth coverage of a topic of broad interest.
"This conference is known for its late-breaking and diverse content delivered by oncology professionals who are experts in the practical management of patients with cancer and hematologic conditions," explains Dr. Roman. She says HOPA's Annual Conference also covers supportive care management and clinical practice updates on a number of disease states.
Also open is a call for Completed and Encore Research poster abstracts to be considered for HOPA's Annual Conference in spring of 2022. Those also can be submitted to HOPA online.
The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
