MILWAUKEE, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) will host its fall practice management program online on Thursday, October 7, 2021. Due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 delta variant, the event will be held online rather than in-person as was previously planned.
Online registration is open for Emerging Trends + Models in Practice Management, HOPA's fall education program. Attendees should choose one of these two tracks: Investigational Drug Service (IDS) or Specialty Pharmacy at the time of registration. Continuing education credits will be available for sessions under both the Investigational Drug Services track and the Specialty Pharmacy track.
"Our practice management program learning tracks are likely to appeal to professionals at all points along your career spectrums," says Nicholas D. Baker, MPH, PharmD, BCPS, BCSCP, Regional Pharmacy Services Manager at Kaiser Permanente and HOPA Practice Management Committee Chair. "Those early in your careers can flatten the learning curve, while those later in your careers, can find emerging solutions for operational challenges."
About HOPA
The Hematology/Oncology Pharmacy Association (HOPA) supports hematology/oncology pharmacy professionals and promotes the role of the pharmacist in collaborative cancer care. Founded in 2004, HOPA provides crucial education, networking, and advancement opportunities frequently sought by pharmacists, pharmacy interns, residents, fellows, students, technicians, researchers, and administrators who specialize in hematology/oncology pharmacy. Its vision is to ensure that all individuals affected by cancer have a hematology/oncology pharmacist as an integral member of their care team.
Media Contact
Michelle Sieg, HOPA, 2625731085, msieg@hoparx.org
SOURCE HOPA