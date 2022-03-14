DENVER, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arriving soon in the AWS Marketplace is T2M Works On-Demand Audio Conferencing Service powered by AWS. The easy-to-use cloud-based solution provides a new-era, telephone first audio conferencing experience.
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield and leading cloud services provider AWS contacted T2M Works to build a next generation audio conferencing platform connecting a legacy Avaya infrastructure to the AWS Cloud. Horizon's use case requirements included the development of new conferencing capabilities enabling Horizon to increase functionality while realizing a dramatic expense reduction in audio conferencing cost. The custom solution architected by T2M Works and powered by AWS will soon be available in the AWS Marketplace.
"It's exciting to see AWS and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield recognize the power of T2M Works solutions," remarked Lee Wright, T2M Works Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "The creativity of T2M Works combined with the power of AWS is helping customers remove obstacles on their journey to the cloud."
Avaya is a long-time leader in delivering quality voice and contact center solutions. By connecting the existing Avaya platform with T2M Works On-Demand Audio Conferencing Service powered by AWS, organizations such as Horizon can extend the life of traditional PBX assets. This service also addresses resiliency issues that periodically occur with modern provider platforms such as Teams, Zoom, and Ring Central resulting in minimized potential downtime.
T2M Works unique solutions like the On-Demand Conferencing Service powered by AWS is just one example of the value T2M Works is delivering to customers.
About T2M Works
T2M Works specializes in the migration of critical collaboration applications from on premises to the cloud, from development to deployment to delivery. T2M Works combines the benefits of hyperscale cloud infrastructure with the system integration expertise and personalized ongoing support needed to make products consumable. T2M Works is the business partner that understands your challenges and creates a path forward. T2M Works. Showing you the way.
For additional information, visit T2M Works
Media Contact
Todd Whisler, T2M Works, 1 214.613.0293, todd@t2mworks.com
