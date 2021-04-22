NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Horizon Engineering Associates (HEA), a professional engineering firm specializing in commissioning, energy consulting and LEED services, has announced the hiring of Nick Dalton, CCP, LEED Green Associate as an Engineering Manager for their New York City office.
"HEA prides itself in providing the most effective services possible and Nick's experience with both designing and commissioning building systems is the perfect blend to enhance and lead our teams," said Michael C. English, Senior Partner. "He brings more than a decade of experience managing and delivering successful construction projects on-time and within budget."
In addition to being a LEED Green Associate, Mr. Dalton is a Certified Commissioning Provider (CCP). A CCP is an individual who leads, plans, coordinates and manages a commissioning team to implement commissioning processes in new and existing buildings. He has demonstrated knowledge, experience and passed a rigorous exam on the commissioning process, which is key to providing quality services.
About Horizon Engineering Associates
HEA is the nation's premier commissioning firm that uses a collaborative, hands on approach to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. Headquartered in New York City, with 10 additional offices across the nation, HEA has one of the largest and most respected staffs dedicated to providing commissioning services for new construction and existing buildings for more than 200 million square feet, worth over $35 billion in construction cost.
