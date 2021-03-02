FARMINGTON, Conn., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon" or the "Company"), a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net investment income ("NII") of $3.9 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.43 per share for the prior-year period
  • Total investment portfolio of $352.5 million as of December 31, 2020
  • Net asset value of $212.6 million, or $11.02 per share, as of December 31, 2020
  • Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments of 13.0% for the quarter
  • Funded nine loans totaling $76.6 million during the quarter
  • Raised total net proceeds of approximately $10.8 million with "at-the-market" ("ATM") offering program
  • Experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies
  • Cash of $46.7 million and credit facility capacity of $174.8 million as of December 31, 2020
  • Held portfolio of warrant and equity positions in 68 companies as of December 31, 2020
  • Undistributed spillover income of $0.32 per share as of December 31, 2020
  • Subsequent to quarter end, declared distributions of $0.10 per share payable in April, May and June 2021

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net investment income of $20.7 million, or $1.18 per share for 2020, compared to $20.5 million, or $1.52 per share, for the prior year
  • Achieved portfolio yield on debt investments of 14.6% for 2020
  • Funded 25 loans totaling $198.6 million; experienced liquidity events from 17 portfolio companies

"Despite one of the more challenging years, we managed our investment portfolio and capital through 2020 to position ourselves to generate strong results and continue expanding our portfolio as we enter 2021," said Robert D. Pomeroy, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon.  "Although our fourth quarter NII of $0.21 per share was impacted by low origination volume in the third quarter, as well as by lower income from prepayments, we did originate nearly $77 million of new loans during the fourth quarter which we expect to provide a strong foundation to generate additional NII in the first quarter of 2021.  We are also pleased to maintain our regular monthly distributions of $0.10 per share through June for our shareholders, a testament to the strong earnings power of our growing portfolio and our proactive portfolio management strategy."

"In addition, during the quarter, we made significant progress in successfully exiting several underperforming loans. While this had an impact on realized losses, our portfolio at the end of the year reflects an enhanced credit profile as we enter 2021," continued Mr. Pomeroy.  "With the liquidity on our balance sheet, a strong backlog and pipeline of attractive opportunities, and a high market demand for venture debt, we believe we are well situated to take advantage of compelling investment opportunities and to continue delivering attractive returns for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Total investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $10.1 million, compared to $13.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The year-over-year reduction in total investment income is primarily due to lower interest income on investments resulting from a lower debt investment portfolio due in part to the challenging economic and operating environment.

The Company's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 13.0% and 17.6%, respectively.  The Company calculates the dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for any period measured as (1) total investment income (excluding dividend income) during the period divided by (2) the average of the fair value of debt investments outstanding on (a) the last day of the calendar month immediately preceding the first day of the period and (b) the last day of each calendar month during the period. The dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments is higher than what investors will realize because it does not reflect expenses or any sales load paid by investors.

Net expenses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 were $5.9 million, compared to $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.  The decrease was primarily due to a $0.6 million reduction in performance-based incentive fees.

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $3.9 million, or $0.21 per share, compared to $6.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net realized loss on investments was $18.6 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to net realized loss on investments of $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net unrealized appreciation on investments was $17.1 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $0.6 million, or $0.04 per share, for the prior-year period.

Full Year 2020 Operating Results

Total investment income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $46.0 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to $43.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Horizon's dollar-weighted annualized yield on average debt investments for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was 14.6% and 16.7%, respectively.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net investment income was $20.7 million, or $1.18 per share, compared to net investment income of $20.5 million, or $1.52 per share, in the prior year.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net realized loss on investments was $14.7 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to net realized loss on investments of $4.2 million, or $0.31 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, net unrealized appreciation on investments was $0.3 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net unrealized appreciation on investments of $3.2 million, or $0.24 per share, for the full year ended December 31, 2019.

Portfolio Summary and Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's debt portfolio consisted of 34 secured loans with an aggregate fair value of $333.5 million. In addition, the Company's total warrant, equity and other investments in 70 portfolio companies had an aggregate fair value of $19.1 million.  Total portfolio investment activity for the three months and full year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 was as follows:

($ in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Full Year Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019

Beginning portfolio

$              311,750

$              281,519

$        319,551

$              248,441











New debt investments

76,913

65,548

198,561

200,832











Less refinanced debt investments

(17,500)











Net new debt investments

76,913

65,548

198,561

183,332





















Investment in controlled affiliate investment

1,311

1,900











Principal payments received on investments

(4,485)

(4,300)

(24,829)

(17,369)











Early pay-offs

(30,644)

(23,773)

(121,429)

(94,321)











Accretion of debt investment fees

815

986

3,895

3,865











New debt investment fees

(938)

(905)

(2,353)

(2,669)











New equity

240











Warrants received in settlement of fee income

978











Proceeds from sale of investments

(134)

(2,137)

(8,335)

(4,548)











Dividend income from controlled affiliate investment

1,013

118

2,236











Distributions from controlled affiliate investment

(715)











Net realized loss on investments

(17,672)

(302)

(13,727)

(4,192)











Net unrealized appreciation on investments

17,139

579

313

3,201

Other

(199)

12

(198)

150











Ending portfolio

$              352,545

$              319,551

$       352,545

$              319,551

Portfolio Asset Quality

The following table shows the classification of Horizon's loan portfolio at fair value by internal credit rating as of December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019:

($ in thousands)

December 31, 2020



September 30, 2020



December 31, 2019



Number of

Investments

Debt

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage

of Debt

Investments



Number of

Investments

Debt

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage

of Debt

Investments



Number of

Investments

Debt

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage

of Debt

Investments

Credit

Rating























4

6

$       77,950

23.4%



5

$       67,893

22.7%



4

$       45,339

15.7%

3

24

240,933

72.2%



21

198,841

66.5%



26

216,128

75.0%

2

3

12,875

3.9%



3

12,752

4.3%



3

24,888

8.6%

1

1

1,737

0.5%



5

19,400

6.5%



2

2,000

0.7%

Total

34

$     333,495

100.0%



34

$     298,886

100.0%



35

$     288,355

100.0%

As of December 31, 2020, Horizon's loan portfolio had a weighted average credit rating of 3.2 compared to 3.1 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, with 4 being the highest credit quality rating and 3 being the rating for a standard level of risk.  A rating of 2 represents an increased level of risk and, while no loss is currently anticipated for a 2-rated loan, there is potential for future loss of principal.  A rating of 1 represents deteriorating credit quality and high degree of risk of loss of principal.

As of December 31, 2020, there was one debt investment with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $6.8 million and a fair value of $1.7 million.  As of September 30, 2020, there were five debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $38.3 million and a fair value of $19.4 million.  As of December 31, 2019, there were two debt investments with an internal credit rating of 1, with a cost of $5.7 million and a fair value of $2.0 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $72.4 million in available liquidity, consisting of $46.7 million in cash and money market funds, and $25.7 million in funds available under existing credit facility commitments.

As of December 31, 2020, there was $28.0 million in outstanding principal balance under the $125.0 million revolving credit facility ("Key Facility").  The Key Facility allows for an increase in the total loan commitment up to an aggregate commitment of $150.0 million. There can be no assurance that any additional lenders will make any commitments under the Key Facility.

Additionally, as of December 31, 2020, there was $22.3 million in outstanding principal balance under the $100 million senior secured debt facility with a large U.S.-based insurance company at an interest rate of 4.60%.

Horizon Funding Trust 2019-1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Horizon, previously issued $100.0 million of Asset-Backed Notes (the "Notes") rated A+(sf) by Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, and backed by $122.9 million of secured loans originated by Horizon.  The Notes bear interest at a fixed interest rate of 4.21% per annum and have a stated maturity date of September 15, 2027.   As of December 31, 2020, the Notes had an outstanding principal balance of $100.0 million.

During the three months ended December 31, 2020, the Company sold 915,340 shares of common stock under its ATM offering program with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and B. Riley FBR, Inc. For the same period, the Company received total accumulated net proceeds of approximately $10.8 million, including $0.2 million of offering expenses, from these sales.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company's debt to equity leverage ratio was 88%, within the Company's 80-120% targeted leverage range.  The asset coverage ratio for borrowed amounts was 213%.

Liquidity Events

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, Horizon experienced liquidity events from three portfolio companies. Liquidity events for Horizon may consist of the sale of warrants or equity in portfolio companies, loan prepayments, sale of owned assets or receipt of success fees.

In November, Horizon received proceeds and equity totaling $1.3 million upon the exercise and sale of warrants, as well as the recognition of a success fee totaling $0.1 million, in ShopKeep, Inc. ("ShopKeep").  Horizon continues to hold warrants in ShopKeep.

In December, Mohawk Group Holdings ("Mohawk") (NASDAQ: MWK) prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $13.0 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee. Horizon continues to hold warrants in Mohawk.

In December, Vero Biotech, LLC ("Vero") prepaid its outstanding principal balance of $4.3 million on its venture loan, plus interest, end-of-term payment and prepayment fee.  Horizon continues to hold warrants in Vero.

Net Asset Value

At December 31, 2020, the Company's net assets were $212.6 million, or $11.02 per share, compared to $184.1 million, or $11.83 per share, as of December 31, 2019.  The lower net asset value per share as of December 31, 2020 was primarily due to our paid distributions in excess of our net investment income and the resolution of underperforming loans.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $2.4 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $6.7 million, or $0.45 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. From the inception of the stock repurchase program through December 31, 2020, the Company has repurchased 167,465 shares of its common stock at an average price of $11.22 on the open market at a total cost of $1.9 million.

Recent Developments

Subsequent to December 31, 2020 pursuant to private foreclosure sales, the Company has received net proceeds of approximately $1.7 million from the sale of substantially all of the assets of The NanoSteel Company, Inc. ("NanoSteel"), which assets collateralized the Company's debt investment in NanoSteel. The Company does not expect to receive any additional material proceeds from the sale of additional assets of NanoSteel.

On January 14, 2021, the Company funded a $5.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Clara Foods Co.

On January 15, 2021, the Company funded a $7.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Supply Network Visibility Holdings LLC.

On February 23, 2021, the Company funded a $7.0 million debt investment to an existing portfolio company, Getaround, Inc.

On February 25, 2021, the Company funded a $6.0 million debt investment to a new portfolio company, Primary Kids, Inc.

Monthly Distributions Declared in First Quarter 2021

On February 26, 2021, the Company's board of directors declared monthly distributions of $0.10 per share payable in each of April, May and June 2021.  The following table shows these monthly distributions, which total $0.30 per share:

Monthly Distributions

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Amount per Share

March 17, 2021

March 18, 2021

April 16, 2021

$0.10

April 19, 2021

April 20, 2021

May 14, 2021

$0.10

May 17, 2021

May 18, 2021

June 15, 2021

$0.10





Total:

$0.30

After paying distributions of $1.25 per share deemed paid for tax purposes in 2020, declaring on October 26, 2020 a distribution of $0.10 per share payable January 15, 2021, and generating taxable earnings of $1.23 per share in 2020, the Company's undistributed spillover income as of December 31, 2020 was $0.32 per share. Spillover income includes any ordinary income and net capital gains from the preceding tax years that were not distributed during such tax years.

When declaring distributions, the Horizon board of directors reviews estimates of taxable income available for distribution, which may differ from consolidated net income under generally accepted accounting principles due to (i) changes in unrealized appreciation and depreciation, (ii) temporary and permanent differences in income and expense recognition, and (iii) the amount of spillover income carried over from a given year for distribution in the following year. The final determination of taxable income for each tax year, as well as the tax attributes for distributions in such tax year, will be made after the close of the tax year.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss its latest corporate developments and financial results. To participate in the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (domestic) or (201) 493-6779 (international). The access code for all callers is 13715731.  The Company recommends joining the call at least 10 minutes in advance.  In addition, a live webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.horizontechfinance.com. 

A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days following the call.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) is a leading specialty finance company that provides capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and sustainability industries. The investment objective of Horizon is to maximize its investment portfolio's return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. Headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut, Horizon also has regional offices in Pleasanton, California and Reston, Virginia. To learn more, please visit www.horizontechfinance.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Horizon's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Horizon undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ICR

Garrett Edson

ir@horizontechfinance.com

(860) 284-6450

Media Relations:

ICR

Chris Gillick

HorizonPR@icrinc.com

(646) 677-1819

 

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,



December 31,



2020



2019













Assets









Non-affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $343,158 and $295,256, respectively)

$       343,498



$     294,304



Non-controlled affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $6,854 and $6,891, respectively)

7,547



8,597



Controlled affiliate investments at fair value (cost of $1,500 and $16,684, respectively)

1,500



16,650



Total investments at fair value (cost of $351,512 and $318,831, respectively)

352,545



319,551



Cash

19,502



6,465



Investments in money market funds

27,199



9,787



Restricted investments in money market funds

1,057



1,133



Interest receivable

4,946



5,530



Other assets

1,908



1,535



Total assets

$       407,157



$     344,001













Liabilities









Borrowings

$       185,819



$     152,050



Distributions payable

5,786



4,669



Base management fee payable

563



519



Incentive fee payable

975



1,613



Other accrued expenses

1,417



1,095



Total liabilities

194,560



159,946













Commitments and contingencies



















Net assets









Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, zero

     shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019





Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

     19,453,821 and 15,730,755 shares issued and 19,286,356 and 15,563,290 shares outstanding as of

     December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

19



16



Paid-in capital in excess of par

271,287



226,660



Distributable earnings

(58,709)



(42,621)



Total net assets

212,597



184,055



Total liabilities and net assets

$       407,157



$    344,001



Net asset value per common share

$           11.02



$        11.83













 

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)





For the Three Months Ended



For the Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020



2019



2020



2019



Investment income

















Interest income on investments

















Interest income on non-affiliate investments

$          9,217



$       10,818



$         41,503



$        36,247



Interest income on affiliate investments

157



194



689



839



Total interest income on investments

9,374



11,012



42,192



37,086



Fee income

















Prepayment fee income on non-affiliate investments

434



923



2,345



2,296



Fee income on non-affiliate investments

223



23



1,335



1,490



Fee income on affiliate investments

35



4



45



17



Total fee income

692



950



3,725



3,803



Dividend income

















Dividend income on controlled affiliate investments



1,013



118



2,236



Total dividend income



1,013



118



2,236



Total investment income

10,066



12,975



46,035



43,125



Expenses

















Interest expense

2,342



2,121



9,673



8,330



Base management fee

1,593



1,501



6,458



5,556



Performance based incentive fee

975



1,614



5,187



6,966



Administrative fee

276



276



1,016



907



Professional fees

445



492



1,540



1,537



General and administrative

312



280



1,190



968



Total expenses

5,943



6,284



25,064



24,264



Performance based incentive fee waived







(1,848)



Net expenses

5,943



6,284



25,064



22,416



Net investment income before excise tax

4,123



6,691



20,971



20,709



Provision for excise tax

222



239



222



239



Net investment income

3,901



6,452



20,749



20,470



Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments

















Net realized loss on non-affiliate investments

(18,644)



(302)



(14,686)



(4,173)



Net realized loss on controlled affiliate investments





(12)





Net realized loss on investments

(18,644)



(302)



(14,698)



(4,173)



Net unrealized appreciation on non-affiliate investments

17,020



576



1,585



1,196



Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on non-controlled affiliate investments

120





(1,014)



2,019



Net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on controlled affiliate investments



3



(258)



(14)



Net unrealized appreciation on investments

17,140



579



313



3,201



Net realized and unrealized (loss) gain on investments

(1,504)



277



(14,385)



(972)



Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$            2,397



$            6,729



$           6,364



$        19,498



Net investment income per common share

$              0.21



$              0.43



$             1.18



$            1.52



Net increase in net assets per common share

$              0.13



$              0.45



$             0.36



$            1.45



Distributions declared per share

$              0.30



$              0.30



$             1.25



$            1.20



Weighted average shares outstanding

18,794,836



14,847,376



17,534,528



13,478,234



 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horizon-technology-finance-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-financial-results-301238940.html

SOURCE Horizon Technology Finance Corporation

