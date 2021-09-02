Hormel Foods corporate logo

 By Hormel Foods Corporation

AUSTIN, Minn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a leading global branded food company, today reported results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. All comparisons are to the third quarter of fiscal 2020 unless otherwise noted.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY - THIRD QUARTER

  • Volume of 1.2 billion lbs., up 1%; organic volume1 down 2%
  • Record net sales of $2.9 billion, up 20%; organic net sales1 up 14%
  • Net sales growth from all four segments and all four sales channels
  • Net sales up 25% compared to 2019 pre-pandemic levels
  • Operating income of $207 million, down 17%; adjusted operating income1 of $248 million, down 1%
  • Operating margin of 7.2%, compared to 10.5% last year; adjusted operating margin1 of 8.7%
  • Effective tax rate of 13.3%, compared to 21.6% last year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.32, down 14% compared to last year; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $0.39, up 5% compared to last year

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"Our team delivered the highest quarterly net sales result in the company's history, with growth from every segment and all four channels," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. "This record performance demonstrates the power of our brands and our team's ability to successfully integrate the Planters® business, which is quite an accomplishment, given the difficult operating conditions again this quarter."

"Our ability to deliver consistent quarter-after-quarter top-line growth during this very dynamic time along with 25 percent sales growth over pre-pandemic levels is directly linked to the tremendous progress we have made in expanding our portfolio to reach consumers when and where they want to eat," Snee said. "Our investments in retail, deli and e-commerce helped carry us through the initial phases of the pandemic last year as consumers shifted to more at-home eating occasions. Today, our leadership positions in foodservice and snacking have fueled an acceleration in growth as consumers pivot to spending more time in restaurants, traveling, and hosting gatherings with family and friends. This balance across consumer eating occasions is just one of the many things that make our company uncommon."

"We saw significant inflationary pressure in almost all areas of our business, including raw materials, packaging, freight, labor and many other inputs during the quarter," Snee said. "We have implemented pricing actions across virtually every brand, which has been our main lever to offset these inflationary pressures. In addition, our experienced management team is taking numerous other strategic actions to offset cost increases, including optimizing promotional activity, improving product mix and rationalizing less efficient products in our portfolio."

"We are managing through industrywide operational challenges, including labor availability, upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, and highly volatile and inflationary input costs," Snee said. "I am extremely proud of the way our team is navigating through these complexities while never losing sight of the company's long-term strategy for growth."

OUTLOOK

"We expect to deliver record sales again in the fourth quarter, along with improving margins as additional pricing actions go into effect," Snee said. "The combination of a balanced and diversified portfolio, numerous strategic investments and the addition of the Planters® brand leaves us very optimistic about our future."



Fiscal 2021 Outlook*

Net Sales Guidance (in billions)

$11.0 - $11.2

Diluted Earnings per Share Guidance

$1.65 - $1.69

*Includes the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business

The company issued its full-year net sales and earnings per share guidance ranges to reflect the full impact of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Additionally, the earnings per share guidance range includes the impact of inflationary pressures on the business, which will not be fully offset this fiscal year.

PLANTERS® INTEGRATION UPDATE

In June 2021, the company closed on the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Since closing, the company has successfully integrated numerous functions. During the third quarter, the company recognized in excess of $40 million in acquisition costs and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition.

CHANNEL HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

In an effort to add an increased level of disclosure and clarity to sales trends compared to the prior year and pre-pandemic levels, net sales have been disaggregated into sales channels. Demand for the company's retail items remained elevated, as exhibited by growth compared to the prior year and double-digit growth over fiscal 2019. Foodservice sales continued to exceed pre-pandemic levels and accelerated compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Deli channel sales increased due to growth from branded grab-and-go and prepared foods items. International sales increased due to strong growth from branded and fresh pork exports, and growth from China and Brazil. The company benefited from pricing actions across many categories and the contributions from the Planters® snack nuts business during the quarter.















Thirteen Weeks Ended





July 25, 2021

compared to

July 26, 2020



July 25, 2021

compared to

July 28, 2019

Net Sales Percent Change (%)









U.S. Retail



9





31



U.S. Foodservice



45





17



U.S. Deli



12





16



International



36





33



Total



20





25













SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS – THIRD QUARTER

Refrigerated Foods

  • Volume down 2%; organic volume1 down 3%
  • Net sales up 19%; organic net sales1 up 18%
  • Segment profit flat

Net sales increased due to strong results from the foodservice, retail and deli businesses, and elevated pricing across most categories. The recovery in foodservice continued to accelerate, with net sales exceeding both last-year and pre-pandemic levels in almost every category. Retail and deli sales increased due primarily to growth from Hormel® Black Label® bacon, Columbus® grab-and-go items, Hormel® refrigerated entrees and Hormel® Gatherings® party trays. The decline in volume was due to lower shipments of commodity pork. Higher earnings from the foodservice business, numerous pricing actions and increased commodity profits fully offset significantly higher raw material costs and increased freight expenses. Volume, net sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Grocery Products

  • Volume up 4%; organic volume1 down 6%
  • Net sales up 20%; organic net sales1 flat
  • Segment profit up 1%

Volume and net sales increased due to the inclusion of the Planters® snack nuts business. On an organic basis, sales growth from brands such as SPAM®, Hormel® Compleats® and Wholly® overcame the impact of lower contract manufacturing sales. Segment profit increased due to strong results from the MegaMex joint venture and the contribution from the Planters® snack nuts business. These benefits were offset by higher input costs, and higher manufacturing and logistics costs. Volume, net sales and segment profit were negatively impacted by production constraints due to labor shortages.

Jennie-O Turkey Store

  • Volume up 9%
  • Net sales up 22%
  • Segment profit down 17%

Volume and net sales increased due to improved foodservice, whole bird and commodity shipments. Sales of Jennie-O® lean ground turkey increased due to pricing actions implemented in prior quarters and remain meaningfully above pre-pandemic levels. Segment profit was lower due to the impact of significantly higher feed costs and an increase in freight expenses.

International & Other

  • Volume up 2%; organic volume1 up 1%
  • Net sales up 26%; organic net sales1 up 24%
  • Segment profit up 18%

Strong sales growth from SPAM® luncheon meat, a recovery in foodservice exports, continued strong results in China and improved performance in Brazil led to record net sales during the quarter. In addition to higher sales, the improvement in segment profit was driven by higher branded and fresh pork export margins.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DETAILS

Income Statement

  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were up 25% compared to the prior year due to one-time acquisition costs and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses1 as a percent of net sales decreased compared to last year.
  • Advertising spend was $31 million compared to $24 million in the prior year.
  • Interest expense increased due to additional debt issuance related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business.
  • Operating margin was 7.2% compared to 10.5% in fiscal 2020. The decline was due to one-time transaction and integration expenses related to the Planters® acquisition. Adjusted operating margin1 was 8.7%. Higher raw material costs were the primary driver to lower margins during the quarter.
  • The effective tax rate was 13.3% compared to 21.6% last year. The decrease in tax rate was due primarily to a large volume of stock option exercises and a one-time foreign tax benefit.

Cash Flow Statement

  • Cash flow from operations was $77 million, down 77%. The decrease was primarily related to an increase in inventory due to significantly higher raw material costs.
  • The company paid its 372nd consecutive quarterly dividend on Aug. 16, 2021, at the annual rate of $0.98 per share, a 5% increase over the prior year. This marks the 93rd consecutive year of uninterrupted dividend payments.
  • Capital expenditures in the third quarter were $54 million compared to $88 million last year. The company's target for capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 is $260 million. Large projects include a pepperoni capacity expansion in Nebraska and numerous other projects to support growth of branded products.
  • No shares were repurchased during the quarter.
  • Depreciation and amortization expense in the third quarter was $59 million compared to $50 million last year. The full-year expense is expected to be approximately $210 million.

Balance Sheet

  • The acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business was financed through a combination of cash on hand of $1.1 billion and long-term debt of $2.3 billion.
  • Cash on hand decreased to $0.3 billion from $1.7 billion at the beginning of the year.
  • Total debt increased to $3.3 billion from $1.3 billion at the beginning of the year.
  • Including treasury locks, weighted average cost of debt is 1.6%.
  • Working capital decreased to $1.4 billion from $2.1 billion at the beginning of the year.

PRESENTATION

A conference call will be webcast at 8 a.m. CDT on Sept. 2, 2021. Access is available at www.hormelfoods.com by clicking on "Investors." The call will also be available via telephone by dialing 888-317-6003 and providing the access code 3284028. An audio replay is available by going to www.hormelfoods.com. The webcast replay will be available at noon CDT, Sept. 2, 2021, and will remain on the website for one year.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS - Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $9 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information based on management's current views and assumptions. Actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the cautionary statements regarding "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" that appear on pages 28-35 in the company's Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended Apr. 25, 2021, which can be accessed at hormelfoods.com in the "Investors" section.

Note: Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this news release may not sum precisely to the totals provided, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

1 COMPARISON OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of the acquisition-related expenses and accounting adjustments related to the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business. The tax impact was calculated using the effective tax rate for the quarter in which the expenses and accounting adjustments were incurred.

The non-GAAP adjusted financial measurements of organic net sales and organic volume are presented to provide investors with additional information to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. Organic net sales and organic volume are defined as net sales and volume, excluding the impact of acquisitions and divestitures. Organic net sales and organic volume exclude the impacts of the acquisition of the Planters® snack nuts business (June 2021) in the Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods and International & Other segments and the Sadler's Smokehouse acquisition (March 2020) in the Refrigerated Foods segment.

The company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements provide useful information to investors, because they are the measurements used to evaluate performance on a comparable year-over-year basis. Non-GAAP measurements are not intended to be a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements in analyzing financial performance. These non-GAAP measurements are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The tables below show the calculations to reconcile from the GAAP measures to the non-GAAP adjusted measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

In thousands, except per share amounts

















ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASUREMENTS (NON-GAAP)



















Thirteen Weeks Ended



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020





Reported

GAAP

Acquisition

  costs and

adjustments

Non-GAAP



Reported

GAAP



Non-GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$

2,863,670



$



$

2,863,670





$

2,381,457





20.2



Cost of Products Sold

2,440,322



(12,900)



2,427,422





1,959,032





23.9



Gross Profit

423,348



12,900



436,248





422,426





3.3



Selling, General and Administrative

226,284



(27,462)



198,822





181,085





9.8



Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

10,420





10,420





8,235





26.5



Operating Income

207,484



40,362



247,846





249,576





(0.7)



Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

8,457





8,457





15,513





(45.5)



Interest Expense

(11,703)





(11,703)





(5,724)





104.5



Earnings Before Income Taxes

204,238



40,362



244,600





259,364





(5.7)



Provision for Income Taxes

27,164



5,368



32,532





56,103





(42.0)



Net Earnings

177,074



34,994



212,068





203,260





4.3



Less: Net Earnings Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest

157





157





141





11.3



Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation

$

176,917



$

34,994



$

211,911





$

203,119





4.3



















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$

0.32



$

0.06



$

0.39





$

0.37





5.4



















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

7.2





8.7





10.5

























Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020





Reported

GAAP

Acquisition

  costs and

adjustments

Non-GAAP



Reported

GAAP



Non-GAAP

% Change

Net Sales

$

7,931,438



$



$

7,931,438





$

7,188,357





10.3



Cost of Products Sold

6,581,613



(12,900)



6,568,713





5,820,158





12.9



Gross Profit

1,349,825



12,900



1,362,725





1,368,198





(0.4)



Selling, General and Administrative

622,630



(30,303)



592,327





570,518





3.8



Equity in Earnings of Affiliates

37,722





37,722





25,843





46.0



Operating Income

764,917



43,203



808,120





823,523





(1.9)



Interest and Investment Income (Expense)

36,740





36,740





25,289





45.3



Interest Expense

(27,718)





(27,718)





(12,798)





116.6



Earnings Before Income Taxes

773,940



43,203



817,143





836,014





(2.3)



Provision for Income Taxes

146,549



5,975



152,524





162,186





(6.0)



Net Earnings

627,390



37,228



664,618





673,828





(1.4)



Less: Net Earnings Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest

290





290





103





181.6



Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation

$

627,101



$

37,228



$

664,329





$

673,726





(1.4)



















Diluted Net Earnings Per Share

$

1.15



$

0.06



$

1.21





$

1.23





(1.6)



















Operating Margin (% of Net Sales)

9.6





10.2





11.5







 

ORGANIC VOLUME AND NET SALES (NON-GAAP)



















Thirteen Weeks Ended



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020





Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)



Reported

GAAP



Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

319,216



(30,124)



289,092





307,198





(5.9)



Refrigerated Foods

591,143



(5,784)



585,359





605,546





(3.3)



Jennie-O Turkey Store

187,220





187,220





171,313





9.3



International & Other

83,055



(1,001)



82,054





81,156





1.1



Total

1,180,634



(36,909)



1,143,725





1,165,214





(1.8)



Net Sales















Grocery Products

$

698,584



$

(117,681)



$

580,903





$

580,798







Refrigerated Foods

1,624,641



(21,002)



1,603,639





1,363,092





17.6



Jennie-O Turkey Store

350,897





350,897





286,805





22.3



International & Other

189,548



(2,657)



186,891





150,762





24.0



Total

$

2,863,670



$

(141,340)



$

2,722,330





$

2,381,457





14.3





















Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020





Volume (lbs.)

Reported

GAAP

Acquisitions

Organic

(Non-GAAP)



Reported

GAAP



Non-GAAP

% Change

Grocery Products

937,345



(30,124)



907,221





963,819





(5.9)



Refrigerated Foods

1,779,729



(11,950)



1,767,779





1,787,698





(1.1)



Jennie-O Turkey Store

583,413





583,413





577,990





0.9



International & Other

252,801



(1,001)



251,800





255,766





(1.6)



Total

3,553,288



(43,075)



3,510,214





3,585,273





(2.1)



Net Sales















Grocery Products

$

1,904,415



$

(117,681)



$

1,786,734





$

1,804,674





(1.0)



Refrigerated Foods

4,445,099



(56,026)



4,389,073





3,962,219





10.8



Jennie-O Turkey Store

1,035,397





1,035,397





959,988





7.9



International & Other

546,528



(2,657)



543,871





461,475





17.9



Total

$

7,931,438



$

(176,364)



$

7,755,075





$

7,188,357





7.9



 

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

Unaudited

In thousands















Thirteen Weeks Ended





July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020



% Change

Net Sales













Grocery Products



$

698,584





$

580,798





20.3



Refrigerated Foods



1,624,641





1,363,092





19.2



Jennie-O Turkey Store



350,897





286,805





22.3



International & Other



189,548





150,762





25.7



Total



$

2,863,670





$

2,381,457





20.2































Segment Profit













Grocery Products



$

80,791





$

80,169





0.8



Refrigerated Foods



153,216





152,822





0.3



Jennie-O Turkey Store



5,874





7,069





(16.9)



International & Other



27,915





23,620





18.2



Total Segment Profit



267,796





263,679





1.6



Net Unallocated Expense



63,715





4,457





1,329.6



Noncontrolling Interest



157





141





11.1



Earnings Before Income Taxes



$

204,238





$

259,364





(21.3)



































Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended





July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020



% Change

Net Sales













Grocery Products



$

1,904,415





$

1,804,674





5.5



Refrigerated Foods



4,445,099





3,962,219





12.2



Jennie-O Turkey Store



1,035,397





959,988





7.9



International & Other



546,528





461,475





18.4



Total



$

7,931,438





$

7,188,357





10.3































Segment Profit













Grocery Products



$

270,963





$

276,367





(2.0)



Refrigerated Foods



467,740





451,596





3.6



Jennie-O Turkey Store



45,514





72,968





(37.6)



International & Other



84,600





66,735





26.8



Total Segment Profit



868,817





867,666





0.1



Net Unallocated Expense



95,166





31,754





199.7



Noncontrolling Interest



290





103





182.2



Earnings Before Income Taxes



$

773,940





$

836,014





(7.4)



 

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

Unaudited

In thousands, except per share amounts























Thirteen Weeks Ended



Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended





July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020

Net Sales



$

2,863,670





$

2,381,457





$

7,931,438





$

7,188,357



Cost of Products Sold



2,440,322





1,959,032





6,581,613





5,820,158



Gross Profit



423,348





422,426





1,349,825





1,368,198



Selling, General and Administrative



226,284





181,085





622,630





570,518



Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



10,420





8,235





37,722





25,843



Operating Income



207,484





249,576





764,917





823,523



Interest and Investment Income (Expense)



8,457





15,513





36,740





25,289



Interest Expense



(11,703)





(5,724)





(27,718)





(12,798)



Earnings Before Income Taxes



204,238





259,364





773,940





836,014



Provision for Income Taxes



27,164





56,103





146,549





162,186



Effective Tax Rate



13.3

%



21.6

%



18.9

%



19.4

%

Net Earnings



177,074





203,260





627,390





673,828



Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to

Noncontrolling Interest



157





141





290





103



Net Earnings Attributable to Hormel

Foods Corporation



$

176,917





$

203,119





$

627,101





$

673,726





















Net Earnings Per Share

















Basic



$

0.33





$

0.38





$

1.16





$

1.25



Diluted



$

0.32





$

0.37





$

1.15





$

1.23





















Weighted-average Shares Outstanding













Basic



541,746





539,108





540,618





537,434



Diluted



548,072





547,149





547,684





546,112





















Dividends Declared per Share



$

0.2450





$

0.2325





$

0.7350





$

0.6975



 

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Unaudited

In thousands















July 25, 2021



October 25, 2020

Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents



$

291,363





$

1,714,309



Short-term Marketable Securities



18,372





17,338



Accounts Receivable



896,008





702,419



Inventories



1,426,738





1,072,762



Income Taxes Receivable



16,408





41,449



Prepaid Expenses



26,250





18,349



Other Current Assets



13,534





12,438



Total Current Assets



2,688,672





3,579,063













Goodwill



4,907,073





2,612,727



Other Intangibles



1,863,713





1,076,285



Pension Assets



203,093





183,232



Investments In and Receivables From Affiliates



304,417





308,372



Other Assets



298,071





250,382



Net Property, Plant and Equipment



2,067,141





1,898,222



Total Assets



$

12,332,182





$

9,908,282























Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment

Accounts Payable



$

654,162





$

644,609



Accrued Expenses



51,108





59,136



Accrued Workers Compensation



29,278





25,070



Accrued Marketing Expenses



133,925





108,502



Employee Related Expenses



216,065





252,845



Taxes Payable



17,453





22,480



Interest and Dividends Payable



140,469





132,632



Current Maturities of Long-term Debt



8,732





258,691



Total Current Liabilities



1,251,191





1,503,965













Long-term Debt - Less Current Maturities



3,316,262





1,044,936



Pension and Post-retirement Benefits



559,958





552,878



Other Long-term Liabilities



174,473





157,399



Deferred Income Taxes



236,566





218,779



Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss



(317,528)





(395,250)



Other Shareholders' Investment



7,111,259





6,825,576



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment



$

12,332,182





$

9,908,282



 

HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Unaudited

In thousands















Thirteen

Weeks Ended



Thirty-Nine

Weeks Ended





July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020



July 25, 2021



July 26, 2020

Operating Activities

















Net Earnings



$

177,074





$

203,260





$

627,390





$

673,828



Depreciation and Amortization



59,183





49,857





162,490





149,774



Decrease (Increase) in Working Capital



(160,219)





82,926





(350,602)





45,862



Other



489





(6,247)





(1,491)





8,621



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating

Activities



76,527





329,797





437,786





878,086





















Investing Activities

















Net (Purchase) Sale of Securities



(583)





(651)





(1,304)





(2,642)



Acquisitions of Businesses/Intangibles



(3,396,246)





(1,911)





(3,396,246)





(270,789)



Purchases of Property and Equipment



(53,817)





(88,267)





(139,361)





(226,830)



Proceeds From Sales of Property and Equipment



257





344





1,910





1,466



Decrease (Increase) in Investments, Equity in Affiliates,

and Other Assets



7,325





7,580





4,683





(7,244)



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities



(3,443,064)





(82,905)





(3,530,320)





(506,040)





















Financing Activities

















Proceeds from Long-term Debt



2,276,292





992,381





2,276,292





992,381



Repayments of Long-term Debt and Finance Leases



(2,175)





(2,152)





(256,535)





(6,221)



Dividends Paid on Common Stock



(132,419)





(125,253)





(390,206)





(362,003)



Share Repurchase











(9,653)





(12,360)



Other



30,666





7,747





44,007





72,195



Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing

Activities



2,172,364





872,723





1,663,905





683,992



Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash



1,003





3,680





5,683





428



Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents



(1,193,170)





1,123,294





(1,422,946)





1,056,466



Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period



1,484,533





606,073





1,714,309





672,901



Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter



$

291,363





$

1,729,368





$

291,363





$

1,729,368



 

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Nathan Annis

(507) 437-5248

ir@hormel.com 



MEDIA CONTACT:

Media Relations

(507) 437-5345

media@hormel.com

 

