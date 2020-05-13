Hornbeck Offshore Announces Launch Of Solicitation Of Votes On Comprehensive Prepackaged Restructuring Transaction With The Support Of The Requisite Majorities Of The Voting Creditors In-Hand

Prepackaged Deal with Lenders will Allow Swift Restructuring with No Expected Impact on Customers, Services, Vendors or Employees The Plan will De-Lever the Balance Sheet, Provide $75 Million in Debtor-in-Possession Financing, Allow Use of Cash On Hand to Continue Operations During Reorganization, and Provide $100 Million of New Equity Capital Upon Emergence to Strengthen the Company's Financial Position for Long-Term Success