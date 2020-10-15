NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...A SNOW SQUALL WILL AFFECT WARREN...NORTHWESTERN MERCER... SOMERSET...SOUTHWESTERN MORRIS...HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN SUSSEX... NORTH CENTRAL MIDDLESEX...NORTHERN MONTGOMERY...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE...BERKS...LEHIGH...BUCKS...NORTHEASTERN CHESTER AND NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES... At 950 AM EST, a snow squall was located along a line extending from Delaware Water Gap to near Jordan Valley to near Fort Indiantown Gap. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Visibilities could briefly drop under a half mile and a coating of snow of roadways. Locations impacted include... Allentown, Reading, Easton, Somerville, Somerset, Bethlehem, Bridgewater, Pottstown, Phoenixville, Lansdale, Forks, Middlesex, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Bound Brook, Manville, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown and Quakertown. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 308. Northeast Extension between mile markers 26 and 69. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania near mile marker 8, and between mile markers 10 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 41. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 310 and 314. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 28. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 4 and 32. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. Garden State Parkway near mile marker 133. Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this dangerous snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.