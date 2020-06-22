SHANGHAI, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the severe situation of COVID-19, Chinese Internet sales have increasingly emerged with various live channels and online platforms. It has incredibly become a strong boost to the sale of products such as flower bouquets in recent months. It is reported by China Ornamental Plants Production and Marketing Situation Analysis Conference 2020, that Chinese consumers are changing their shopping preference, low price is no longer the main concern of purchasing. Instead, consumers are tending to pay more attention on the quality of flowers. Meanwhile, the professional upgrade of flower logistics is now another key factor to the development of flower consumption in future. Although both flower growers, florists and relevant industrial peers have suffered a strong shock from February to April, the new changes and demands of flower service are questioning and challenging them to search out new ways of the development of the horticultural industry.
Chinese exhibition industry was greatly affected by the pandemic as well. From early May, local exhibition industries such as Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Industries Association (SCEIA) started to find out new way of the recovery of trade shows. On 12 May, "Guidelines of COVID-19 Prevention and Control in Shanghai Exhibition Industry" was released to the public, focusing on the onsite regulations and standard to restart the exhibition activities in Shanghai on the condition of keeping the COVID-19 under control. The onsite regulations including population control, sanitation, strict control with face masks and other methods. It is expected that exhibition activities in Shanghai will be gradually back from June.
The 23rd Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai will be launched from 15 to 17 April 2021 in Shanghai New International Expo Center (Hall W2~W5) as scheduled. As being Asia's prestigious exhibition among flower, horticulture and gardening industries, Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai has been through over 22 years' development. The show is organized by China Flower Association, managed by Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd and China Great Wall International Exhibition Co Ltd alternately in Shanghai and Beijing in each April or May.
The 2019's Shanghai show has welcomed 52362 times of visitors on site, gathered with almost 900 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions from the globe.
Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 will undoubtedly further subdivide the exhibition categories, enhance the on-site experience and interaction, combine all aspects of flowers, horticulture, gardening and life style, and provide both international and domestic business possibilities and trade cooperation for exhibitors.
At present, booth booking of Hortiflorexpo IPM Shanghai 2021 is started as scheduled. So far, a number of booths have been rebooked. We are grateful for both regular and new clients' trust and positive feedback.
