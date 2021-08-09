TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building on its expertise in providing the nation's top hospitals with denials management solutions, Harmony Healthcare has published a new webinar that addresses the alarming rate of claims rejected by insurers. This webinar, available anytime via this link, delves into the critical finding that more than 30% of hospitals are facing denial rates of more than 10% -- a rate Harmony Healthcare has labeled the denials danger zone.
Lisa Knowles, Senior Director, Client Solutions, and Brandon Martin, VP, Client Solutions, have an engaging discussion that provides insights for executives creating a culture focused on a team approach to effectively tackle denials and improve revenue cycle management.
"Improving denial rates requires a change management process championed by executive leadership," Martin said. "The actual process is less important than creating an environment that embraces change and works toward operating with agility."
The webinar is the centerpiece of Harmony's #DenialsDangerZoneWeek that kicks off today and runs through August 13. Digital resources for the week are based on Harmony CEO Randy Verdino's advice to hospitals to make denials management "a burning platform."
"The upside potential is huge, and denials prevention and recovery should be on every CEO's strategic placemat," Verdino said. "Harmony is dedicated to improving the financial performance of our customers, and the featured webinar is a good way for us to build awareness."
Harmony Healthcare's denials danger zone webinar was developed as part of the company's ongoing efforts to assist healthcare organizations with their reimbursement denials and revenue cycle management challenges. It follows the organization's recent survey results that showed the challenges hospitals' executives have faced over the last 18 months in trying to reduce denials while also maintaining quality patient care in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Viewers can access the webinar here and can follow Harmony's continued efforts to assist hospitals and healthcare systems across platforms including LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
About Harmony Healthcare:
Harmony Healthcare delivers expert consultants within reimbursement, population health, and health information technology to providers on a national basis and across all care settings. The company empowers healthcare organization success, enhances clinical and financial outcomes, and enables the transition to value-based healthcare. For more information, please visit https://harmony.solutions/.
Media Contact
Susan Taylor, Harmony Healthcare, 813-699-4256, staylor@harmony.solutions
SOURCE Harmony Healthcare