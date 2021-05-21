WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Major League Soccer and HotelPlanner, the world's largest group travel booking site, today announced a strategic partnership for the upcoming 2021 MexTour. As part of the partnership, HotelPlanner will become the Official Hotel Reservations Partner of the 2021 MexTour.
The Mexican National Team's annual U.S. tour matches have become one of the most popular global events in the sport, preselling our every available seat for each match. Since 2002, the Mexican National Team has played over 85 matches and has used the live game experience not only to prepare for important competitions such as the FIFA World Cup and CONCACAF Gold Cup, but also reach their fervent fan base of supporters across North America.
The 2021 MexTour kicks off on May 29th as Mexico hosts Iceland at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX and is followed by a match against Honduras on June 12th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Mexico plays Panama on June 30th in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, and the last match of the tour is Mexico vs Nigeria on July 3rd at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The website where rooms are offered is here.
The health and safety of everyone attending upcoming games will be a top priority for all those involved in hosting this tour. All local stadium protocols, which are based on current public health recommendations, will be followed. These protocols will be in place to help fans feel confident, safe, and comfortable while in attendance. All fans will be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking. Fans will not be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test to attend events. Stadium capacity will be in line with local guidance.
HotelPlanner CEO and co-founder Tim Hentschel spoke about the campaign saying, "We are thrilled to partner with Soccer United Marketing to encourage fans to return to the stands for the MexTour 2021. Soccer is a unifying sport, and we hope through this partnership HotelPlanner will help bring fans together."
"It is a true honor to be working with Soccer United Marketing. They are second to none when it comes to the production of world class soccer events in North America due in large part to the Mexican National Team and unrivaled fan support," said Dan Etna, of Innovative Partnerships Group, the agency that connected Soccer United Marketing and HotelPlanner.
This year's MexTour can be followed on social media using the hashtag #MexTour.
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a top seller of individual hotel bookings offering member rates, the world's largest seller of online group hotel bookings, and a leading provider of custom hotel booking solutions.
The company offers the best deals in individual, group and corporate travel by combining advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to quickly serve all traveler hotel needs from a single platform.
HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, the world's largest OTAs, large online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities, and government agencies.
About Soccer United Marketing
Over the past 16 years, Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm of Major League Soccer, has become the preeminent commercial soccer enterprise in North America, overseeing the commercialization, marketing, promotion and operational execution of the region's most successful soccer entities. Currently, SUM holds the exclusive rights to Major League Soccer, the United States Soccer Federation, the Mexican National Team (for the United States market), and Concacaf Properties (Gold Cup™ and Concacaf Champions League). In addition, SUM held the promotional and commercial rights to the highly successful 2016 Copa America Centenario. Other sponsors for this year's event include Adidas, Allstate, AT&T, Bud Light, General Mills, The Home Depot, Nissan, Gran Centenario Tequila, and Wells Fargo.
About Innovative Partnerships Group
Los Angeles-based Innovative Partnerships Group is a leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business relationships between global brands and high-profile sports and entertainment venues as well as other prestige properties. The company's proprietary Partnership Intelligence™ system allows properties and brands to accurately assess the value of these deals and compare their impact to traditional media advertising. For more information, visit http://www.ipg360.com.
Media Contact
Angela Gorman, AMWPR, +1 2125423146, angela@amwpr.com
SOURCE HotelPlanner