Valentine will oversee the HotelPlanner's growth strategy and strategic initiatives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a travel technology company powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Neil Valentine to the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer. Reporting directly to President & Chief Operating Officer Bruce Rosenberg, Valentine will oversee HotelPlanner's growth strategy and aligning the company's approach to technology, sales, marketing, global partnerships, as well as new program creation to accelerate growth and profitability.
Neil began his career as an U.S. State Department attaché in Milan, Italy before launching his 20-year sales & marketing career. After a few years with smaller firms in roles of increased responsibility, Neil served as the Chief Marketing Officer from 2011-2018 at Partner Fusion, Inc., a full-service digital marketing agency, incubator, and technology innovator. From 2008-2018, he also became a Founding Team Member and Chief Strategy Officer for TravelPass Group, a travel distribution platform, helping to grow the company to $3.5 billion in sales.
Since 2014, Neil has served as an advisor to several e-commerce companies that are focused on hyper growth within the digital ecosystem. Neil has spent the past three years as Chief Revenue Officer for Lucency in Salt Lake City, a provider of contact center SaaS solutions. Neil has also spent nearly 25 years as a professional snowboard coach, trainer, and instructor at the Sundance Mountain resort in Utah.
"Neil's sales & marketing experience and e-commerce expertise will serve us well in the coming years as we continue to grow and expand our service offerings. And the timing is perfect because we are experiencing unprecedented year-over-year growth right now. We're excited to welcome Neil to the HotelPlanner family," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner.
"I've known co-founders John and Tim since we first started doing business together in 2009. It's been incredible to watch their progress over the last 13 years as they've built a highly profitable business and impressive company culture. I'm humbled by the opportunity to join such an amazing team focused on continuous technology innovation, revolutionizing the customer experience, and making travel accessible to everyone. I'm even more excited to help strengthen and align the cutting-edge technology automation and high-touch personalization HotelPlanner is known for," says Neil Valentine.
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based reservations and customer service network. HotelPlanner travel agents can customize all traveler hotel and accommodation needs from a single platform while providing localized advice. HotelPlanner is one of the world's leading providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates offered in unpublished private sale environments. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest online travel agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, professional and youth sports teams and franchises, universities and government agencies.
