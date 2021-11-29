WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HotelPlanner, a leading travel technology platform powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, today announced a multi-year service provider partnership with U.S. Figure Skating, becoming the preferred hotel reservations provider for the organization and its fans. This deal follows HotelPlanner's recent sports-related announcements with NBA G League and Orlando Magic.
U.S. Figure Skating, the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States, sanctions nearly 500 competitions around the country each year, including three different qualifying seasons, and U.S. Championship competitions. In addition to participating figure skaters and their families, thousands of fans travel to host cities of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Skate America and other high-level competitions each season.
U.S. Figure Skating is comprised of member clubs, collegiate clubs, school-affiliated clubs, individual members and Friends of Figure Skating. There were seven charter member clubs in 1921 when the association was formed and first became a member of the ISU. As they celebrate their centennial, U.S. Figure Skating now has more than 800-member, school-affiliated and collegiate clubs.
"Figure skating is a beloved sport across the United States with millions of devoted fans and aspiring figure skaters," says Tim Hentschel, Co-Founder & CEO, HotelPlanner. "We're pleased to add U.S. Figure Skating to our family of sports league sponsorships. I'd like to extend our congratulations to the entire organization as they celebrate their 100-year anniversary."
"Our partnership with HotelPlanner will bring great benefit to our members, sanctioned competitions and fans," says U.S. Figure Skating Executive Director Ramsey Baker. "Their customized booking solution will provide the most affordable booking option available for those traveling to competitions, whether to compete or to watch from the stands."
About HotelPlanner
HotelPlanner is a leading travel technology company that combines proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, and a 24/7 global gig-based customer service network, to serve all traveler hotel needs from a single platform. HotelPlanner is one of the world's top providers of individual, group and corporate travel bookings, specializing in unique "Closed User Group" discount rates. Founded in 2004, HotelPlanner has enduring partnerships with the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, well-known hotel chains, individual hotels, online wedding providers, ancillary lodging providers, corporations, sports franchises, universities and government agencies.
Learn more at https://www.hotelplanner.com
About U.S. Figure Skating
U.S. Figure Skating is the national governing body for the sport of figure skating in the United States as recognized by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Skating Union. U.S. Figure Skating is comprised of more than 750 member clubs, collegiate clubs, school-affiliated clubs and more than 1,000 registered Learn to Skate USA programs representing skaters of all ages and abilities. U.S. Figure Skating is charged with the development of the sport on all levels within the United States including athletes, officials, sanctioning of events and exhibitions, and establishing the rules and guidelines by which the sport is governed.
