SAN DIEGO, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for home service professionals, today announced the launch of a new flat rate price book powered by Profit Rhino. By including Profit Rhino content in its price book functionality, Housecall Pro empowers home service professionals to take control of their profits through prebuilt cost-based pricing content.
Profit Rhino, powered by Callahan Roach, is a leading flat rate pricing content provider for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors. With data from Profit Rhino, Housecall Pro users will have the ability to easily transition from time & material to value-based flat rate pricing structures and provide the homeowners a better customer experience while achieving consistent margins at every service call. "As more home service professionals look to increase their average ticket size, grow their revenue, and offer upfront pricing to their customers, we wanted to make the process seamless," said Roland Ligtenberg, Co-Founder of Housecall Pro. "We already offer tools to streamline scheduling, dispatching, payments, and more—and we're really excited at the prospect of how this content provided by Profit Rhino will help our Pros protect and manage their profit margins while delivering five-star service to their customers."
With the Profit Rhino data, Housecall Pro users will enjoy the benefits of industry- vetted trusted content right within the Housecall Pro app. Pros will gain access to Profit Rhino's curated price books that include service photos, descriptions, names, labor estimates, and up-to-date materials costs.
"Our content inside Housecall Pro offers a particular benefit for contractors to be confident in accurate flat rate pricing," said Jose Moreira, Co-Founder of Profit Rhino. "Housecall Pro shares our core value of advocating for our customers through powerful, easy-to-use technologies. The more we can streamline processes and workflows, the more we can give our customers time back to spend with their families, while enabling their businesses to grow."
As costs of materials change, home service professionals will also gain access to up-to-date service costs with dynamic, quarterly updates and calculated revised pricing to ensure Pros have the opportunity to maintain healthy and sustainable profit margins.
About Housecall Pro:
Housecall Pro is a top-rated, all-in-one business solution that helps home service professionals work simpler and grow smarter. With easy-to-use digital tools for scheduling and dispatching jobs, managing payments, automating marketing efforts, and more, Housecall Pro helps Pros efficiently manage every aspect of their business all in one place. The Housecall Pro platform is available through a mobile app and web portal for Pros across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, Housecall Pro has been championing Pros through streamlined solutions and strong community support for over eight years.
About Profit Rhino:
Profit Rhino, an EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) solution, powered by Callahan Roach brings 30 years of industry knowledge to their powerful flat rate pricing products for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical contractors. Profit Rhino's flat rate content gives contractors the power to grow their business by providing them with tools to set profitable pricing while keeping homeowners happy with upfront pricing. For more information, visit https://www.ProfitRhino.com.
Media Contact
Roland Ligtenberg, Housecall Pro, +1 858-215-1512, roland@housecallpro.com
SOURCE Housecall Pro