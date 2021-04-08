CONCORD, N.H., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Concord, New Hampshire: Advanced Kiosks announced a new partnership with Housing Authorities across the United States. This partnership will allow housing authorities across the country to provide self-service kiosk solutions to their customers during the Covid-19 pandemic in a safe, secure, and socially distanced manner.
"Advanced Kiosks solutions help to keep housing authorities operational by providing self-service kiosks during the Covid-19 pandemic," says Howard Horn, CEO at Advanced Kiosks. "Kiosks have a long-term value for these organizations, encourages social distancing, and in many cases, makes service available beyond normal business hours."
Advanced Kiosks has also made enhancements to its Zamok Kiosk software, making kiosks easier to use for customers while adding more value to the Housing Authorities.
The benefits of this partnership include.
- Rent payment
- Apply for housing
- Fill out forms
- Print and scan documents
- Essential business services available 24/7
- Social distancing enforcement
About Advanced Kiosks: Advanced Kiosks is a leader and innovator in the self-service computer kiosk industry, serving communities around the country for nearly 20 years.
The Advanced Kiosks' mission is to make self-service kiosk technology beautiful and easy to use. Advanced Kiosks has previously partnered with ESPN, Arlington National Cemetery, Department of the Interior, and other notable organizations to automate services like bill pay, form fill, printing and scanning, ticketing, and more.
