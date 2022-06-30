The Houston Housing Authority welcomes Cupid Alexander and Khadija Darr as the Senior Vice Presidents of the executive leadership team. Under the direction of the President and CEO, David A. Northern, Sr., the SVPs will assist in leading all operations and policy implementation by helping to develop and execute the Authority's Strategic and Capital Plans.
HOUSTON, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cupid Alexander comes to HHA after nearly 20 years of working with housing authorities across the country in Oregon, Washington, and Texas. His priorities have exemplified community-centered proactive housing solutions for the most income-restricted people. In 2017, Mr. Alexander was the recipient of the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment (NAHRO) "National Emerging Leader" award and is now a current NAHRO board member. Most recently, he was the Assistant Director of Housing and Planning for the City of Austin, TX. "A city's most important and valuable infrastructure is its people," says Alexander. "I look forward to serving HHA residents to create sustainable and thriving communities. With our dedicated staff and community partners, including our regional government leaders, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and the caring residents of Houston – we will fulfill the critical mission of HHA."
Khadija Darr is an accomplished affordable housing finance executive with a demonstrated history of effectively directing fiscal operations through strategic planning and managing financial resources. She joins HHA after her previous role as CFO for the Lake County Housing Authority in Illinois, and brings over 15 years of experience in the financial industry. Ms. Darr holds an MBA, a Masters in Public Administration, and a Masters in Accounting.
"I consider myself an agent of change, more particularly an agent of organizational change," says Darr. "My intention is to actively mesh my existing professional distinctions with HHA's ongoing mission of providing safe and affordable housing for the income challenged while actively advocating financial independence and self-sufficiency for the participants of HHA."
Mr. Alexander and Ms. Darr will join HHA on July 5, 2022.
About Houston Housing Authority: HHA provides affordable homes and services to more than 60,000 low-income Houstonians, including over 17,000 families housed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program as well as another 5,700 living in 25 public housing and tax credit developments around the city. HHA also administers one of the nation's largest voucher programs exclusively serving homeless veterans. To learn more about HHA, our services, programs, and job opportunities visit HousingforHouston.com.
