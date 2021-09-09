HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tomball, Texas-based Houston Poly announced today that it has bolstered its technical and industry expertise in sustainable packaging and biopolymers by hiring industry-expert Stuart MacDonald as Head of Product.
MacDonald most recently served as Senior Vice President of Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Organix Solutions where he headed its 2DegreesCooler™ sustainable packaging venture. Under his leadership, the company introduced TUV "OK SOIL" certified Organix A.G. Film™ – the industry benchmark for soil biodegradable mulch film that farmers simply plow under each season, saving thousands of hours of labor and incalculable waste.
"Stuart MacDonald gives us instant credibility and authority to lead in the biopolymer and sustainable packaging industry," said Houston Poly President Wes Sumner. "His proven track record will help us introduce a wider set of options for our clients looking to solve the challenges of single-use packaging."
Sumner added that he sees immediate opportunities in the agriculture, food, and confections markets.
"I joined Houston Poly because of its demonstrated commitment to sustainable packaging innovation and customer service excellence. As more brands see sustainability to drive consumer demand and loyalty, the need for Houston Poly's leadership and execution expertise will only grow," said MacDonald.
For specific inquiries regarding sustainable packaging, Stuart MacDonald may be reached at smacdonald@houstonpoly.com.
About Houston Poly
Houston Poly is a fully integrated, custom manufacturer of extruded polyethylene films, biodegradable and sustainable films, bags, shrink films and flexible packaging. For more information, visit https://houstonpoly.com/
