HOUSTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Thomas was recently selected for inclusion on the 2020 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, a carefully curated list of the top legal practitioners in the United States.
"This is a great honor and I am pleased to be among such an impressive group of legal professionals," said Mr. Thomas, co-founder of the Houston-based commercial litigation firm Hicks Thomas LLP.
Mr. Thomas is a seasoned attorney with more than 30 years of experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants in complex commercial litigation. His roster of clients includes prominent companies and organizations such as J.P. Morgan Chase, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Reliant Energy, King Ranch and R.R. Street & Co. Inc.
In 2019, he represented LuxeYard in securities fraud litigation that resulted in a Texas appeals court affirming a $5.2 million judgment in favor of his client. He also previously represented retail giant Mattress Firm, Inc. in a closely watched lawsuit against its longtime supplier Tempur-Sealy, Inc., after news of the companies' breakup resulted in Tempur-Sealy stock losing nearly $1 billion in market capitalization.
Mr. Thomas' legal prowess has earned him numerous distinctions, including being named one of Texas' top business litigation attorneys since 2003 by the legal publication Texas Super Lawyers. He also has been recognized for his work in environmental litigation by the highly respected Chambers USA guide.
Published annually, the Lawdragon 500 guide relies on meticulous editorial evaluations, peer and client nominations, and independent third-party research to recognize the nation's most accomplished attorneys in various areas of law. To view the entire 2020 guide, visit http://www.lawdragon.com/2020/03/20/the-2020-lawdragon-500-leading-lawyers-in-america/.
Founded in 1997, Texas-based Hicks Thomas LLP is a premier litigation firm representing plaintiffs and defendants across the nation. With offices in Houston, Austin, Beaumont, Amarillo, and Sacramento, California, the firm provides in-depth experience in cases involving oil and gas, environmental, complex commercial, toxic tort, construction, products liability, corporate governance, securities, banking, insurance coverage, transportation, trade secrets and business litigation. Visit the firm at http://www.hicks-thomas.com.