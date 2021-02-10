LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "Thought Leader Thursday" webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response agency and infomercial production company Script to Screen, its Co-Founder, and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with Blink Co-Founder Don Shulsinger to discuss how Blink's DTC campaign helped them to stand out in the crowded field of home security.
They will examine launching a new product in the consumer electronics category — a home camera monitoring system. How did they manage to launch successfully, despite entering into a field with well-established players?
The webinar, to be held on February 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET, will focus on:
- How DTC can launch a brand into a crowded marketplace
- How a DTC campaign can better reach customers for your product
- How a DTC campaign can generate more reach than just digital
To register for this complimentary event: https://www.scripttoscreen.com/electronics-blink/
Kerry said: "Our campaign for Blink worked perfectly to introduce an effective, much-needed product to the right consumer base. This webinar will go into the nuts and bolts of what worked and why and how other companies can take advantage of creative DTC strategies to penetrate already crowded industries. Blink is now the go-to product in electronic home camera security and Don Shulsinger will explain how a DTC campaign can work for your product or service."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director and Executive Producer at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO.
Shulsinger is the Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Blink and serves as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Sand Video Inc. He is a Co-Founder at Immedia Semiconductor, Inc., and serves as its Vice President of Sales & Marketing. He served with Oak Technology, Inc. Previously he was the founder and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Pixel Magic, a company focused on image processing and controller technology for the digital office equipment market. Pixel Magic was acquired by Oak in 1995. Prior to that, he was the founder and Vice President of Marketing for LaserData Inc.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
