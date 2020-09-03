HIMYM_Comes_to_Laff.jpg
ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laff, the country's first-ever, over-the-air broadcast television network devoted to comedy around-the-clock, has announced the addition of the one of the most-popular sitcoms of all time, licensing the television rights to all nine seasons and 208 episodes of How I Met Your Mother.

Laff will premiere the multiple EMMY®-Award winning series with a two-day marathon Sunday, Sept. 6 and Monday, Sept. 7 running from 8:00 a.m. – 12 Midnight (ET) both days. (Promo here.) How I Met Your Mother will then be seen on Laff every night from 9:00 p.m. to Midnight (ET) starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

How I Met Your Mother follows Ted Mosby, played by Josh Radnor, as he looks back and tells his children the story of how he met their mom, as told through memories of his friends Marshall (Jason Segel), Lily (Alyson Hannigan) Robin (Cobie Smulders) and Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), narrated by Bob Saget as the older Ted. How I Met Your Mother was a staple of the CBS lineup 2005-2014, earning multiple EMMY, Golden Globe and People's Choice nominations and wins across its nine-year run.

How I Met Your Mother joins Laff's sitcom hall-of-fame line-up that includes Home Improvement, That '70s Show, 3rd Rock from the Sun, According To Jim, Night Court and more.

Laff airs on the broadcast signals of local television stations and corresponding cable carriage and features a programming mix of contemporary off-network sitcoms and popular movies geared toward an audience of adults 18-49. Laff is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

