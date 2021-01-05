TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - ChizComm is pleased to announce that it has signed Bazooka Candy Brands (BCB), a division of The Topps Company, Inc., to serve as the leading confectionery company's PR agency of record.
ChizComm will lead BCB's PR activities, including media relations, influencer engagements, and consumer and industry events through integrated marketing campaigns to grow the portfolio of iconic brands and support new product innovations.
Recognized for expertise in the family space, ChizComm's leadership in the lifestyle, entertainment, toy, and gaming segments, including nostalgic and iconic pop culture brands, will ensure that the family of BCB connects and engages new and existing audiences in dynamic and impactful ways. ChizComm's media division ChizComm Beacon Media currently serves as the media agency of record for BCB in what has been a longstanding and very successful client-agency partnership.
"We are so thrilled to have earned the trust with Bazooka Candy Brands over the last two years to expand our partnership, says Harold Chizick, President and CEO of ChizComm. Their innovative approach to bringing entertainment to the confectionery business and bringing smiles to consumers' faces is perfectly aligned with what we do. It diversifies ChizComm's portfolio to be more inclusive of the family category outside toys and games, and we're looking forward to working on this amazing portfolio of brands that spans across generations."
"ChizComm's creativity, drive, and enthusiasm for our business was a key factor in our decision. We look forward to working with them in this expanded role," said Anthony Trani, Vice President of Global Marketing and Innovation at Bazooka Candy Brands.
2021 priorities include the rollout of integrated campaigns across Bazooka Candy Brands portfolio, including Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Bazooka®, Juicy Drop®, and Totally AwesomeTM.
About ChizComm
ChizComm is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in the strategic planning and execution of public relations, digital marketing, social media, and creative services. Through its ChizComm Beacon Media division, ChizComm offers media research, planning, and buying services. The company is the largest purchaser of children's media across traditional and emerging platforms (including TV, OTT, VOD, OLV, Social and Digital Media). Focused on cultivating long-lasting, impactful connections between consumers and brands across a diverse range of industries, including consumer products, entertainment, gaming, lifestyle, and tech, ChizComm's integrated expertise brings brands' voices to the forefront and makes them part of influential consumer conversation. For more information, visit www.chizcomm.com
About Bazooka Candy Brands:
Bazooka Candy Brands is a division of The Topps Company, Inc. and produces such iconic, high-quality candy products as Ring Pop®, Push Pop®, Baby Bottle Pop®, Juicy Drop® Pop, Totally AwesomeTM and of course, Bazooka® bubble gum. For additional information, visit www.candymania.com