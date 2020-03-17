ORLANDO, Fla., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Drastic and appropriate measures are underway across the world to protect ourselves from the infectious Coronavirus. With remote work and school closure mandates, and emptied stores shutting down, these positive preventive measures can have unintended side effects. Social distancing can lead to isolation, loneliness, and compounded anxiety.
Fortunately, there is still a safe oasis to gather in groups virtually. eMindful, the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, will make its mindfulness solution eM Life, with more than 5,000+ live interactive virtual sessions each year available to the public for free to help businesses and individuals cope during this challenging time.
"Connecting with expert teachers in a live, virtual environment, and developing effective skills proven to reduce stress while building social connections is crucial during this time of social distancing," said Mary Pigatti, CEO. "Making our solution available is consistent with our values and vision as an organization to help individuals make every moment matter even during times of uncertainty while improving the health of our community."
Live, virtual mindfulness solutions are proven to help with the anxiety of this rapidly evolving situation. Research has proven that mindfulness reduces stress, improves sleep, and boosts immunity.
With the increase in social distancing from the Coronavirus, live, virtual mindfulness solutions like eM Life can help leaders nurture connections for remote teams and businesses that may bear the brunt of social isolation. Loneliness and social isolation are associated with a host of negative health consequences and costs and lack of social support can impair productivity, stifle creativity, and hinder decision making, ultimately affecting revenue, spending, and organizational performance, according to the Center for Workplace Mental Health.
Through its live, interactive, online sessions, eM Life cultivates an experience that creates a deeper connection to oneself and others. Expert teachers deliver perspective, accountability, and personalization while fostering connections that magnify results. Seventy-two percent of eM Life participants reduce their stress, 54% improve sleep, and participants gain 47 minutes in productivity.
eM Life also includes Vibe Tribes™, a pay-it-forward program that can reconnect individuals to their purpose during these times of uncertainty. Participants create or join a Vibe Tribe around a shared purpose. For every minute of mindfulness participants practice, eMindful matches and donates those minutes of mindfulness to charity.
eMindful will touch on how mindfulness can help during the Coronavirus crisis in an upcoming webinar from 11 - 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 24. Registrants will be able to experience the benefits of mindfulness firsthand and gain complimentary access to the solution. To register, click here.
Contact:
Zev Suissa
eMindful
772-569-4540
zev@emindful.com
