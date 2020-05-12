SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tivic Health® Systems Inc., today announced that Howard Levine, M.D. , F.A.C.S., F.A.R.S, and director of the Cleveland Nasal Sinus and Sleep Center has joined the company's medical advisory board.
"Dr. Levine is recognized as a world-renowned expert in nasal, sinus and breathing disorders," said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. "A pioneer in the development of minimally invasive sinus surgery, he has worked to provide superior healthcare to his patients. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Levine to our medical advisory board and look forward to collaborating with him as we continue to develop innovative bioelectronic therapies."
Dr. Howard Levine is the director of the Cleveland Nasal-Sinus & Sleep Center and is on the adjunct staff of the Head and Neck Institute of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. He is the former head of the section of Nasal and Sinus Disorders of the Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Dr. Levine is a fellow and former president (2006-2007) of the American Rhinologic Society. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, and the Triological Society. He has written and lectured on nasal endoscopic diagnostic techniques, functional endoscopic sinus surgery, and advanced applications for managing nasal and sinus disease. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Northwestern University School of Medicine, Dr. Levine trained in general surgery at University Hospitals of Cleveland, Ohio and specialty training in otolaryngology at Northwestern University Medical Center.
About ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief
In March Tivic Health announced that ClearUP, a small handheld device that delivers a proprietary microcurrent waveform, had received CE Mark approval for temporary relief of sinus pain, pressure and congestion, under the brand name ClearUP Sinus Relief. The combination of the Company's FDA Clearance and CE Mark approval opens the market for ClearUP to sell in over 190 countries.
Clinically proven, and FDA cleared, ClearUP is drug-free, has no chemical side effects and is available over-the-counter to help 50+ million allergy sufferers in the U.S. manage sinus pain. ClearUP is available for purchase at Amazon, BestBuy.com, select Best Buy retail stores, select CVS stores in the Northeast, Walgreens.com and https://tivichealth.com MSRP $149.
About Tivic Health Systems Inc.
Founded in 2016, Tivic Health is part of a $6.2B global bioelectronics industry that is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products that treat chronic diseases and conditions that empower people to improve their health and quality of life. ClearUP has received awards from: Last Gadget Standing CES 2020, Digital Trends Best Health Gadgets CES 2020, TIME's 2019 Best Inventions and CES 2020 Innovation Honoree Award. @TivicHealth www.facebook.com/TivicHealth