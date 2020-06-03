MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- twoXAR Pharmaceuticals, a drug discovery and development company focused on bringing first-in-class small molecules to market, today has announced the appointment of Howard Rosen to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Rosen brings more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical and biotechnology leadership and strategy to twoXAR. He has held senior leadership positions at some of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, including Gilead Sciences, Inc. and ALZA Corporation, a member of the Johnson and Johnson family of companies. Mr. Rosen serves on the board of directors of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he served as CEO from 2015-17, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Entrega, Inc., Metera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Hammerton, Inc.
"We are thrilled to have Howie join our Board of Directors during this exciting time as our discoveries advance closer to IND filings," said Andrew Radin, CEO of twoXAR. "He has been a trusted advisor to the company since its inception and brings a wealth of experience in leading and advising pharmaceutical companies. We are grateful to have his expertise and insight as we continue to expand our research programs and partnerships."
Mr. Rosen has deep experience in business development within engineering and science-based industries and has demonstrated nearly three decades of success in growing startup and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies. He earned an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business, an MS in Chemical Engineering from MIT, and graduated with distinction from Stanford University with a BS in Chemical Engineering. Mr. Rosen is also a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the School of Engineering.
"I could not be more excited to join the Board and work alongside some of the most talented individuals in the industry," commented Mr. Rosen. "While I have had the opportunity to witness the progress twoXAR has made rapidly advancing therapies through discovery and early development, I now look forward to helping the company realize its vision of bringing these therapies to patients in need."
About twoXAR Pharmaceuticals
twoXAR Pharmaceuticals is a drug discovery and development company focused on first-in-class small molecules. The company currently has a development portfolio spanning over 18 diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. twoXAR saves years in drug development while generating 30x the hit rate at in vivo efficacy milestones over traditional methods. Based in Mountain View, California, the twoXAR team includes experts in drug discovery and development, translational medicine, biomedical informatics and artificial intelligence. Investors in twoXAR include SoftBank Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, OS Fund, CLI Ventures, and the Stanford-StartX Fund. For more information, please visit www.twoXAR.com.
