WASHINGTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University announces John M. M. Anderson, Ph.D. as dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture (CEA) effective immediately. Anderson most recently served as interim dean of the College of Engineering after holding various positions of increasing responsibility within the College since joining the University in 2002 as an associate professor of electrical and computer engineering.
"Dr. Anderson has served admirably as the interim dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture," says President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "His collaborative leadership style, extensive research background and open communication with students, faculty, staff and alums will continue to serve the College well. I look forward to continuing to work with Dean Anderson to move the College of Engineering and Architecture forward."
Anderson has served on various committees on the departmental and college level. He is currently a member of the National Academy of Engineering Deans' Roundtable. Prior to joining Howard University, he was an associate professor at the University of Florida and also served as a program director at the National Institutes of Health, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering. With specific research interests in image reconstruction and ground penetrating radar, Anderson is the recipient of three patents from the US Patent Office and a recipient of the National Science Foundation CAREER Award.
"I am honored to be appointed as dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture and excited to have the opportunity to continue working with my faculty and staff colleagues, University leadership, and the alumni and friends of our college. Together, we will advance our research enterprise and elevate our capacity to provide an impactful academic experience that further prepares our graduates to become global leaders and make valued contributions to society as engineers, computer scientists, and architects," says Anderson.
Anderson completed his bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering at Brown University, a master of science degree in electrical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a doctor of philosophy degree in electrical engineering at the University of Virginia.
CEA is comprised of five departments, including architecture, chemical engineering, civil and environmental engineering, electrical engineering and computer science, and mechanical engineering. CEA offers fully accredited bachelor of science, bachelor of architecture and master of architecture degree programs. Graduate degree programs with abounding research opportunities offered in the engineering disciplines are master of science, master of engineering, and doctor of philosophy. The college also offers certificates in cybersecurity and other professional programs. For more information, visit http://cea.howard.edu.
