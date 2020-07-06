WASHINGTON, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Howard University has appointed Robert Clark, CIA, CCEP, CBM, as its new Chief Compliance Officer, effective July 6, 2020. Clark brings more than 30+ years of experience to the University, having served in extensive compliance leadership roles at MIT, Georgia Tech and Clark Atlanta University.
"We look forward to Mr. Clark joining our team and continuing to enhance and promote our compliance environment," said President Wayne A. I. Frederick. "Mr. Clark's results-driven experience in building complex institutions into disciplined, model programs will be an asset in further improving our compliance procedures to ensure we are operating in excellence at all times."
Clark's extensive career in audit and compliance includes long tenures at a variety of research institutions where he was able to build programs and processes and watch them excel. In joining Howard University, he plans to continue that track record of developing collaborative relationships with university leadership by reviewing, enhancing and implementing long-term best practices in all areas of compliance. As chief compliance officer, Clark will help to further educate employees on the University's Code of Conduct and applicable compliance with laws, regulations, and obligations; promote interactive compliance training; develop appropriate monitoring plans of compliance and associated risks; and conduct appropriate investigations and resolve all reports of non-compliance.
"I've had the pleasure of working with higher education institutions from the point of facing numerous non-compliance findings which threatened its accreditation all the way to ZERO audit findings, which is a remarkable transformation," said Clark. "To have the opportunity to serve President Frederick and Howard University as chief compliance officer and help position HU as a model of excellence in academics and operations is the highest honor. I am passionate and fully committed to protecting the rich legacy of our nation's HBCUs."
Clark most recently served as chief compliance officer and chief audit executive at Clark Atlanta University since March 2010. During his 10-year tenure, he coordinated all compliance oversight and internal auditing for the university, including federal research, information systems, NCAA athletics compliance and Department of Education regulations. He implemented a robust Compliance Risk Matrix which has helped the university effectively navigate through a variety of complex areas of risk. Under his leadership, the compliance function was featured in Compliance Week magazine as a best practice and the U.S. Department of Education is using materials he developed as a best practice to share with other colleges and universities.
Clark served as the chief audit executive at Georgia Institute of Technology for nine years. In this role, he delivered vital enterprise risk management leadership for $1 billion in operations for one of the top U.S. research universities. He implemented several processes that were recognized as best practices in state government and was responsible for training all auditors and compliance officers in the University System of Georgia. He developed and implemented policies, processes, standards and work tools to enhance the institution. During his tenure, he assessed and audited compliance over federal research, information systems, accounting practices, implemented the COSO internal control framework, monitored export controls, and evaluated compliance applicable to the organization. Additionally, he guided the development of new audit staff as a member of Georgia Tech's Mentor-Tech program, designing effective training programs for unit managers.
In his role as audit manager for Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Clark spearheaded audits for business process re-engineering efforts, managed the performance of seven auditors and developed an audit program that encompassed 150 operating units, which was recognized as a best practice and featured in NACUBO's Business Officer magazine. Clark designed the University's first construction audit program. During his tenure, he helped recover hundreds of thousands of dollars through audit analysis.
Clark received his bachelor of business administration from Gordon College. He is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and Certified Business Manager (CBM). He is the past president of the Association of College and University Auditors; past president of The Institute of Internal Auditors – Atlanta; and past chair of the Security Task Force Risk Assessment for EDUCAUSE. Clark previously served as a teaching faculty member of the College Business Management Institute through SACUBO, the Southern Association of College and University Business Officers; an instructor on information systems auditing for MIS Training Institute; and has received numerous industry and leadership awards for his contributions to the profession of compliance and auditing in higher education. He is highly sought as a keynote speaker and trainer and is a member of the National Speakers Association.
