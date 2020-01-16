LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiencing a resurgence in activity, the Hispanic Public Relations Association-Los Angeles Chapter (HPRA-LA) announced today its 2020 Board of Directors and executive leadership team with PR veteran Stephen Chavez remaining at the helm as president for a third consecutive year.
"We recruited major players in the local PR industry to help the Los Angeles chapter continue to grow and resurge as a leading marketing professional association," said Chavez. "LA is a unique place to do public relations because of its diversity. Our 2020 leadership team will be focused on creating networking and educational programs that connects culture with the work we do as PR professionals."
HPRA represents forward-thinking public relations professionals with an interest in the Hispanic market by:
- Advancing the practice of Hispanic public relations as a marketing discipline
- Serving as the voice for professionals working in the Hispanic communications field nationwide
- Empowering its members through support, resources and education
- Offering scholarship opportunities to students pursuing careers in the field, awarding nearly $500,000 in scholarships over the last 30+ years
The 2020 HPRA-LA Board of Directors include:
EXECUTIVE OFFICERS:
President - Stephen Chavez, ChavezPR
Vice President/President Elect - Cynthia Zavala, mitú
Treasurer – Elia Verduzco, LAGRANT COMMUNICATIONS
Secretary -Emily Reza, Beverly Hills Sports Council
BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT-LARGE:
Kareem Cervantes, Rogers & Cowan/PMK
Maricela Cueva, VPE Tradigital Communications
Hilda M. Delgado, State Senator Lena Gonzalez
Maxine Enciso, Ketchum
Richard Garcia, Portillo Sinclair, LLC.
Marco Gonzalez, LBI Media/EstrellaTV
Brenda Herrera, The Herrera Agency
Jennifer Jimenez, Hill+Knowlton Strategies
Rachel Matos, Blue Lotus Collective
Denisse Montalvan, Zeno Group
Mashi Nyssen, Blue Shield California
Paula Ramirez, Andalon and Associates, Los Angeles
Lourdes Rodriguez, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power
Jaime Rojas Jr., Rojas Communications Group
Rudy Rubio, Latinx Network
Camila Seta, Rogers & Cowan/PMK
For more information about HPRA/Los Angeles or if you'd like to volunteer on one of the committees, please join the conversation at https://www.facebook.com/HPRALosAngeles/