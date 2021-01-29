JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) executives, has launched the first of more than thirty virtual events for 2021, with HR topics ranging from talent management, human experience, compensation and benefits, HR technology, and everything in between.
These virtual events will be in addition to HR.com's more than 250 annual webcast offerings. The virtual events will range from one to four days in length and provide opportunities for thought leaders to come together, connect with other HR professionals, and engage in educational content to help them continue to advance and enrich their HR careers.
One of the first large virtual events this year will be the Human Experience Summit happening February 16-19th, followed by the long-running HR West Conference March 17-19th. Later in the spring, the HR.com community will have the opportunity to participate in both the Inspire 2021 event during the week of June 1-4th, plus HR TechXpo happening June 9-10th. The fall season will see the HR Tech Symposium event, scheduled for the week of October 4-8th.
Along with these larger virtual conferences, every month of 2021 will include a "State of the Industry" virtual event, featuring the latest from HR.com's HR Research Institute and their annual state-of-the-industry research reports and infographics. These research and event topics include:
- The State of Changing Work Arrangements
- The Future of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
- The State of Employee Well-being
- The Future of the HR Function
- The State of Coaching and Mentoring
- The Future of Employee Communications, Tools & Processes
- The State of Learning Engagement, Solutions, and Platforms
- The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising
- The Future of Performance Management
- The State of Today's HR Tech Stack
- The State of Human Experience in the Workplace
- The Future of Talent Acquisition
- The State of HR Metrics & Analytics
- The State of HR Skills and Education
- The Future of Employee Engagement
- The State of Internal Mobility, Succession, and Career Development
- The Future of Recruitment Technologies
Check out a COMPLETE LIST OF UPCOMING EVENTS -- https://web.hr.com/dacd6 -- including webcasts and virtual conferences.
Subject matter experts interested in giving back to the HR community, increasing their personal brand, and gaining exposure by speaking at these virtual events are welcome to complete our online form for Call for Presenters: HR.com Virtual Event Speaker Interest Form
About HR.com
At HR.com, we are committed to educating HR professionals and helping them build meaningful careers. When it comes to HR, we connect them with everything they need and over 1.88 million HR pros agree! They rely on the HR.com community as the foremost, trusted resource for education, career development, networking, and compliance. Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed ePublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation that guarantees passing SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as valuable HR tools, and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365. Visit http://www.HR.com to maximize your potential.
