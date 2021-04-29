JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their 'Employee Communications, Tools & Processes Advisory Board' for 2021. The board will advise on primary research and best practices to help senior HR executives navigate the all important issue of employee and organizational communication, especially in this year of stress and change.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within the strategic employee communication space to positively and effectively guide primary research. The research study will provide a detailed snapshot of where organizational communication is today, what works best in different contexts, the role of the latest technologies, and how communication is likely to evolve over the next few years.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The Future of Employee Communications, Tools & Processes, taking place May 12, 2021. The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in making the event best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance.
Free for interested HR professionals, this virtual event will include webcast sessions with experts who will delve into the latest trends and topics of employee and organizational communication, an area viewed by HR professionals as one of the most important skill sets. There will be a focus on:
- Why communication has become more essential as a result of recent events
- Satisfaction with current levels of communication
- The primary means of organizational communication
- Today's most important communication challenges
- The changing landscape of communication technologies
- The effectiveness of different types of communication and technologies
- Employee communication best practices and strategies
- The near future of organizational communication
The newly appointed 'Employee Communications, Tools & Processes Advisory Board' for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Amy Barone, Global Marketing & Events Leader, Slack Technologies
- Jean-Louis Benard, Founder & CEO, Sociabble
- Bruno Bin, CMO, Smarp
- Jonathan Davies, Global Communications Manager, Happeo
- Sean Duffy, VP Product Strategy, Igloo Software
- Robyn Hannah, Senior Director, Global Communication, Dynamic Signal
- Roope Heinila, Co-founder & CEO, Smarp
- Sam Keninger, VP Marketing, Simpplr
- Charles Kergaravat, Director of International Marketing, Klaxoon
- Keith Kitani, CEO & Cofounder, Guidespark
- Chris Leonard, CEO, SnapComms
- Mary McChesney, Vice President of Marketing, VitalSmarts
- Elsa Mélique, Leadership & Employee Communications Director, Group Communications, Sodexo
- Maureen Middleton, Founder & HR Consultant, MoKell Consulting
- Julie Morrow, VP of Human Resources, InsideOut Developments
- Hannah Perham, Growth Marketing, Poppulo
- Austin Sandmeyer, Field Marketing Leader, Beekeeper
- Dhiraj Sharma, Founder & CEO, Simpplr
- Ed Stevens, CEO, Preciate
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a variety of HR topic areas. Free research reports and infographics can be downloaded at hr.com/featuredresearch.
